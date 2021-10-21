Mobilla, a reputed household brand, is all set to launch its 6 new range of lifestyle accessories making every moment special for its customers

Mumbai, [India], October 21, (ANI/ PRNewswire): Having created a strong reputation and brand value in the Indian markets with its superior quality mobile accessories, Mobilla has launched 6 lifestyle product ranges which include earbuds, neckbands, portable speakers, headphones and party speakers. With these new ranges, Mobilla now has 500+ products in its product catalogue.

In today's fast pacing world, where technology has become quintessential in every household, digital life has become a reality. Mobilla's latest range of mobile and lifestyle accessories will redefine people's connection with gadgets. The range will fulfill the need of people of all age groups in reconnecting with the outside world.

Msmart 7.0 by Mobilla promises to set a mark in the health sector. It is a smartwatch that helps one to track their fitness regime with style. The unique features of the watch include a large 1.69 inch full-colour display, multiple sports modes, pedometer, SPO2- BP- heart rate monitor and IPX7 water resistance, all personally customized to make health accessible on the user's wrist. In addition, the smartwatch comes with a SMS-Call and social media Notification facilities supported by a lasting battery of 7 days in a single charge; available in four vibrant colours and 365 days warrant to completely suit one's style.

The personalized audio solutions include TWS earbuds- MBuds, Wireless headphones - MJoy and Wireless neckband- MBuddy that comes with ergonomic ear design, sharp sound clarity and deep stereo bass that amplifies one's personal playlists like never before.

MBuds are durable earbuds by Mobilla with an ergonomic in-ear design that provides passive noise cancellation that helps one enjoy their personal in-ear concert on the run. The product is suitable for sports routines too with IPX4 water resistance smartly complemented with clear sound and deep bass. Moreover, it strongly boasts of quick charge in 2 hours and gives 21 hours of nonstop playtime for all those long days.

Another range, MBuddy helps the user enjoy HD quality sound for up to 33 hours and a stereo bass all in a quick charge wireless neckband. The perfect ear shape and sleek design make it a perfect match for any sports routine. The brand offers five colour and design variants with the catalogue scheme of MBuddy 101,102.

MJoy are wireless headphones that promise to get anyone's feet tapping with an extra stereo bass and exceptional quality sound every single time. Ditch the boundaries with a wireless and long-lasting battery to serve all the music needs carefully customized just for the user's joy, Mjoy.

In addition to the above, the MRock (portable speaker) and Clubber (party speaker) come with an inbuilt glow light and excellent compatibility with mic, aux and Bluetooth to get one grooving with extraordinary sound and bass. May it be a house party, camping, Mehendi, Sangeet or late-night birthday bash, these party speakers got it all covered.

MRock is light weighted, wireless, portable speaker that levels up the music like never before. It has a firm grip and trendy design with a power backup of 10 hours for nonstop musical. One can use it with mic, aux, USB, TF card or with FM radio with a stereo bass and exceptional sound clarity. Plus, the TWS connectivity makes it a perfect match for all those party days. The variant MRock 102 and 103 are especially known for their eye-catching colour and design.

Clubber is a distinguished quality party speaker with an inbuilt woofer, glow lights and digital karaoke that comes with wireless Mic and Bluetooth, USB, TF card, Aux and FM radio play modes. The different variants Clubber 101, 102, 103, 104 are available in different sizes and shapes varying in colours, woofer size from 8" to 12" and power of 15W to 40W that are sure to complement any group with amazingly clear sound and deep bass. Plus, the Truly wireless stereo, trolley design and custom modes makes it easy to carry and apt for any time anywhere party moods.

Other ranges by Mobilla include Linker that are durable charging and data transfer cables with high-grade copper, 4 A output, 1000mm length and 180 days warranty. The product promises quick data transfer and lasting connectivity for all devices. They come in six different sizes and types to suit all types of devices.

All these products are believed to empower people of all age groups by making the infinite digital world accessible to them through greater connectivity, lasting power and better sound devices. On this occasion of the launch of its website, Jignesh Shah, Co-Founder of Mobilla added, "We are on the verge of a transition in which technology has become a daily necessity of the people, not a luxury. Online school, studies, work from home or the least finding your entertainment on OTT platforms, our existence now heavily depends on digital solutions. So, to ace these times we give our customers a wide range of products that too from the comfort of their home to walk step by step with the world in style."

Following up, Hetal Shah, Co-Founder of Mobilla said, "We are a reliable brand serving exceptional quality mobile accessories company for decades. But, now is the time to take the same reliability and quality forward in lifestyle products. The lifestyle range of Mobilla includes a diverse range of audio, power and connectivity solutions for people with ergonomic design, exceptional quality and ultra-long life. Plus, with 80% of our products being made in India, we truly believe in empowering the youth of our country by all means."

Mobilla range of mobile accessories and lifestyle products are available on www.mobilla.in now.

About Mobilla:

Mobilla was founded by the Legend himself Mahendra Shah in 2010 & moving forward the dynamic brother's duo, Jignesh Shah and Hetal Shah have been the game-changer when it came to upholding the Market. Since then we have been receiving accolades and encouraging remarks from our promoters and distributors from all over India. These overwhelming responses from our people motivated us to establish a second manufacturing unit in the Mumbai suburbs in the year 2017. Currently, we have our distributors throughout India. This successful journey of hardship and craftsmanship is being carried out with a vast network of over 1000 committed wholesalers, distributors and helmed by our dedicated sales team.

