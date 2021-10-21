The human mind works 24x7 without any rest. In these hours, there are thousands of ideas that cross the mind; some are brilliant and executable, whereas others are better if stayed in the head. Majority do not give these ideas a second thought and let them pass; fortunately, there are a few who cash these ideas and create actual opportunities from them. Among them is Scott Hughes, who took the risk and turned his vision into reality. This self-reliant personality is the sole owner and president of Onlinebookclub.org, a web forum dedicated to book lovers and readers where they can hold discussions. The project is entirely community-driven, free, and can be accessed from anywhere in the world.

"Opportunities don't come gift-wrapped. You must take risks"

The father of two, Scott Hughes has proved that he's a man of his words as he courageously took the bold initiative to start a venture of his own. Today, his website has made loyal readers worldwide and has surpassed almost two million users. He is continuously working to improve and grow his website, increase traffic, and compete with other platforms.

A Boss of His Own

Born and brought up in Manchester, Connecticut, Hughes came from a humble background. Inspired by billionaires and successful entities, he, too, wanted to own a business. He was not fond of the typical and mundane office routine and always dreamt about working independently.

After completing high school, Scott started working at meager positions to handle his expenses and lead an independent life. As a local of Connecticut, Hughes was aware that his district had the most diverse schools, which meant there was a constant need for books. He sensed a gap and saw a perfect opportunity to be his own boss.

"Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can" – Arthur Ashe

In an era when the internet was still booming, Scott Hughes was struck with the idea to take books online and create an online book community. The idea was to provide a platform where people could discuss books with anyone belonging to anywhere in the world. It was a landmark achievement for Hughes as platforms like Kindle did not exist, and eBooks were only limited to tech-savvy people. Technically a pioneer in this area, Scott Hughes laid the foundation for his venture in 2006.

Being an avid book reader himself, Hughes put his heart and soul into this project. As he needed funds to support his idea and turn it into reality, he served at local restaurants or be a bartender, and continued creating the website as a side hustle. The struggling period continued from 2006 to 2014 until he decided to commit completely to his venture.

Success Comes Slow

"The best view comes after the hardest climb."

It is never easy to start anything new, especially when you are your only team. Scott Hughes was in a similar position as he was the only person who believed in his dreams and worked a day in and day out to transfuse them into reality. He was passionate enough not to be overwhelmed by the hindrances he faced during the journey; instead, he held on tight and remained consistent with his efforts.

As the idea was relatively new and had not been implemented before, Hughes was skeptical about it. But thinking about the future and the rapidly evolving technology gave him hope. He stuck to his idea until it became a reality and was surprised by the outcome. Onlinebookclub.org being one of its kind at that time, grew remarkably. Each day he would wake up to an increased number of readers from around the world; Hughes could see his dream finally taking shape.

Since its inception, Scott's venture has experienced multiple changes, keeping intact the original idea. Apart from handling his website, Scott published four books, namely, "10 Step Plan to Promote Your Book" (2015), "Achieve Your Dreams" (2015), "Justice: A Novella" (2016), "The Banned Book about Love" (2016).

Having built his business from scratch allowed Hughes to gain a ton of experience in the field. In addition to being a full-time entrepreneur, Scott volunteers at the Board of Education of Manchester, Connecticut. His journey is a prime example of how hard work, consistency, and dedication lead to success.