Tel Aviv [Israel], December 16: Mobupps, a global player in mobile advertising and technology solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Siddharth Barman as Vice President of Marketing.

Barman brings over 14 years of expertise in growth marketing, strategic partnerships & product innovation. Before joining Mobupps, he held key roles at Affle, driving global growth across products, platforms & brand marketing. His career highlights include leading & launching technology products globally, building teams of growth marketers, contributing to global expansion, efforts & fostering strategic alliances in - US, EU, LATAM, MENA, SEA & India. He also earned numerous industry accolades & was a part of Affle's IPO team in India.

As Vice President of Marketing, Barman will lead Mobupps' global growth initiatives, expanding the reach & impact of its products MAFO, iRTB & MobuppsX -- across global markets.

With over 90% growth in 2024 across - US, EU & APAC, Mobupps capitalized on cross-platform strategies integrating CTV, mobile & web while cementing leadership in iGaming, e-commerce, entertainment & travel. For 2025, Mobupps envisions remarkable achievements, focusing on anchoring growth in developed markets through innovative product launches, leveraging AI & brand safety. Additionally, Mobupps plans to penetrate emerging markets by establishing local teams & expanding client portfolios, positioning itself for new records in the coming year.

"With a dynamic team & a robust portfolio of solutions, Mobupps is well-positioned to redefine the advertising landscape," said Barman. "I am honoured & excited to lead the marketing efforts at Mobupps, leveraging technology & innovative strategies to exceed customer expectations & set new benchmarks in the industry."

"We're excited to have Siddharth join Mobupps as our Vice President of Marketing. His impressive background in driving global growth, launching innovative products & building strong partnerships will be a huge asset as we grow & expand into key markets. Siddharth brings the energy & expertise that align perfectly with our vision for 2025 and beyond. I'm confident he'll play a key role in helping us strengthen our brand and deliver even greater value to our clients and partners worldwide," said Yaron Tomchin, CEO of Mobupps

About Mobupps

Mobupps a leader in mobile advertising & technology solutions, with a legacy spanning over 15 years. Mobupps products include MAFO, iRTB & MobuppsX, empowers marketers to streamline operations, optimise campaigns & achieve measurable growth.

