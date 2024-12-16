New Delhi, December 16: Congress lawmaker Priyanka Gandhi reached Parliament on Monday with a ‘Palestine’ tag on her handbag, drawing the attention of fellow Parliamentarians and television cameras alike. It is seen as a move by the Congress MP to express solidarity with Palestinians amidst the months-long military face-off with Israel.

Priyanka has been vociferous about the Israel-Gaza fight in the recent past and termed Israeli actions in Gaza as "barbaric and inhuman." As the photo of Priyanka Gandhi smiling and flaunting a bag that reads "Palestine" landed on social media, it ignited a storm of reactions from netizens with many expressing shock and surprise while others raised eyebrows over her espousal of the cause of Palestinians. Priyanka Gandhi Carries Bag With ‘Palestine’ Printed on It to Parliament, Netizens React to Viral Pic.

Priyanka’s symbolic support for Palestine comes a day after her meeting with Palestine embassy charge d'affaires Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer. The Palestinian diplomat met Priyanka at her residence days ago, to congratulate her on Lok Sabha victory from Wayanad and also suggested a leadership role for India in reaching a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war. Priyanka Gandhi Carries Bag Emblazoned With 'Palestine' to Parliament (View Pic).

Notably, the Congress General Secretary has been vocal in condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza and called its military offensive a violation of international law. “It is the moral responsibility of every right-thinking individual, including all those Israeli citizens who do not believe in hatred and violence, and every government in the world to condemn the Israeli government's genocidal actions and force them to stop,” Gandhi had expressed on X in July.

Priyanka Gandhi Carries Handbag With ‘Palestine’ Printed on It

Smt. @priyankagandhi Ji shows her solidarity with Palestine by carrying a special bag symbolizing her support. A gesture of compassion, commitment to justice and humanity! She is clear that nobody can violate the Geneva convention pic.twitter.com/2i1XtQRd2T — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) December 16, 2024

In October last year, the Gaza-based Hamas operatives launched a major terror strike in Israeli territory, killing more than one thousand Israelis and taking away many more as captives. It was after this terror attack that Israeli forces launched a large-scale military operation and hit Hamas hard inside Palestine. India had strongly condemned the October 7, 2023 terror attack in Israel and also demanded the immediate release of Israeli civilians from Hamas' captivity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2024 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).