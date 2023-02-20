New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI/PNN): Modish group has recently announced its foray into the refurbished mobile segment in India with the launch of its brand, MODMOBILE. The company has now revealed its plans to open 100 brand stores across India in the next one year, thereby providing customers with a wide range of refurbished mobiles, laptops, mobile and car accessories, and other products.

The refurbished mobile market in India is growing at an unprecedented pace, as compared to the sales of new phones. MODMOBILE's entry into this market has been a game-changer, offering affordable options to those looking to buy smartphones within their budget.

With the launch of these new franchisee stores, MODMOBILE aims to make refurbished mobiles and laptops accessible to customers across India, offering them the convenience of finding high-quality products and accessories under one roof. The stores will also provide a platform for local entrepreneurs to partner with MODMOBILE and contribute to the growth of the brand.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of MODMOBILE brand stores across India. Our aim is to provide customers with access to a wide range of refurbished mobile phones, laptops, and other products, all at economical prices. With the increase in demand for refurbished mobiles in India, we are confident that our brand will resonate with customers and provide them with a reliable and affordable option for their communication and technology needs," said the spokesperson for MODMOBILE.

MODMOBILE's brand stores will offer customers a unique shopping experience, where they can browse through a wide range of refurbished mobile phones and laptops, get expert advice, and purchase high-quality mobile and car accessories. The stores will also provide a comfortable and safe environment for customers to make informed purchase decisions, backed by reliable warranties and after-sales services.

The announcement of the expansion of MODMOBILE brand stores across India comes at an opportune time when the refurbished mobile market is gaining traction in the country. The move is expected to drive growth in the segment and create new opportunities for entrepreneurs and businesses alike.

MODMOBILE's commitment to providing high-quality, refurbished products at affordable prices is sure to be a hit among Indian customers. With the expansion of its brand stores, MODMOBILE is set to become the go-to destination for all refurbished mobile and laptop needs in the country.

