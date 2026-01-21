Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 21 (ANI): The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum is being held in Davos, Switzerland, from January 19 to 23, 2026.

At this annual meeting, a state delegation from Gujarat, led by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, has arrived. Under the India Pavilion, delegations from 10 states of the country are present here, who will engage with investors by presenting the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for investment in India.

On this occasion, Sanghavi said that Gujarat has benefited from the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the beginning, and since 2014, the entire country has progressed under his leadership.

He noted that the World Economic Forum was hosting India's largest and strongest delegation, and while the world was still at rest early in the morning, Indian state delegations were already meeting investors. This reflects India's commitment, strong work culture, and the leadership's dedication to the people.

Highlighting Gujarat's investment potential, he stated that the state has a strong tradition of attracting investment. At Vibrant Gujarat 2024, MoUs worth Rs 45 lakh crore were signed in the state, and in the last three months, investment interest of more than Rs 11 lakh crore has been received under the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference. He stated that the Gujarat delegation has come here to learn new things and explore new opportunities.

He stated that "we have not come here as separate state delegations, but are present here as one country with a single agenda. We will all present our skills, our capabilities, and our governance here".

Gujarat is exploring new opportunities in sectors including Artificial Intelligence, defence, textile parks, Global Capability Centres, and innovative financing. (ANI)

