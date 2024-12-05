VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 5: MoEngage, a leading insights-led customer engagement platform, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Consumer Goods Competency. As an AWS Partner, MoEngage has earned the AWS Consumer Goods Competency designation, which recognizes its expertise in delivering validated solutions to help consumer goods brands overcome operational challenges within the industry. By leveraging deep industry knowledge and proven AWS solutions,MoEngage empowers clients to streamline their operating models and achieve greater efficiency at scale.

MoEngage has achieved the AWS Consumer Goods Competency, distinguishing itself as a provider that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success. This competency showcases MoEngage's ability to support customers in reinventing how they develop, manufacture, distribute, and market their products to manage changing consumer demands and heightened competition. MoEngage is well-equipped to handle challenges for its customers by providing curated solutions that drive innovation and transform operating models. By leveraging MoEngage's expertise and solutions, consumer goods brands can streamline their operations, enhance efficiency, and stay ahead of the competition in the dynamic consumer goods industry.

"We are thrilled to achieve the AWS Consumer Goods Competency. This is a strong endorsement of our commitment to leveraging cross-channel strategies and driving success for consumer goods brands like Unilever and Nestle, in an ever-evolving market," said Raviteja Dodda, CEO of MoEngage. "Our platform, equipped with the advanced capabilities of AWS, delivers a depth of insights from consumer buying analytics, AI-powered predictions, and campaign optimizations. These insights are pivotal in forecasting propensity to purchase--shedding light on factors like inventory needs or seasonal trends. By enabling a more streamlined operational efficiency and nurturing consumer relationships, we strive to help our clients increase customer retention and loyalty and show our persistent drive to create scalable, high-impact solutions."

MoEngage helps CPG brands optimize their marketing investments by providing services built on a reliable foundation powered by AWS such as:

* Single Customer view - Gather data from all possible sources to enrich the Unified Single Customer View

* Real time data ingestion - Robust data processing pipeline that can handle large volumes of data in real-time

* Link campaigns to revenue - Multi-touch attribution model that assigns appropriate credit to each channel

* Seamless CX across Offline to Online - Unified CX platform that helps create consistent experiences across all touchpoints in the customer journey

"We were on the lookout for a platform that would aid us in primarily two things: driving subscriptions and nudging customers to repurchase. Considering the volume we work with, it's imperative to have an intelligent platform that can provide the infrastructure to support our engagement endeavors without a hitch. With MoEngage, it has been smooth sailing, since we're able to automate campaigns using journey orchestration across multiple channels to achieve our objectives with ease and also see great results." said Ronak Sharma, Head - D2C & Digital Marketing, Bisleri.

AWS Specializations, including Competencies, help customers find a short list of trusted cloud

technology partners with diverse expertise whose knowledge, services, and solutions have been

extensively validated by AWS. The AWS Competency Program identify partners with

demonstrated technical expertise and proven customer success in specific sectors. These AWS

Partners have passed a rigorous technical validation, specific to the Consumer Goods industry,

rooted in the AWS Well-Architected Framework for designing, building and operating reliable,

secure, and efficient solutions in the cloud.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by more than 1,350 global consumer brands such as Unilever, Airtel, PNB, The Coca-Cola Company, IndusInd Bank, Titan, Samsung, McAfee, Flipkart, Domino's, The Indian Express, Nestle, OYO, and more. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to craft digital experiences for over 1 billion customers every month. MoEngage was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, Q4 2024 report, and Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™ 2023 report. MoEngage was also featured as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Omni-Channel Marketing Platforms for B2C Enterprises 2023, along with being recognized as a Customers' Choice Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' for the Multichannel Marketing Hubs Report.

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com.

