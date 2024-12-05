According to IMDb, Triptii Dimri has claimed the title of Most Popular Indian Star of 2024, surpassing industry giants Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and many more. The actress, who gained widespread recognition with her role in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal had a prolific year with multiple releases. Her films Bad Newz, Bhool Bhulaiya 3 and the re-released Laila Manju were all well-received by the audience. Triptii Dimri To Be Paired Opposite Fahadh Faasil in His Debut Bollywood Film?

Triptii Dimri Beats Deepika Padukone, SRK & Others

Triptii Dimri has taken the top spot on IMDb's list of the Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024. Deepika Padukone secured the second position. Her year was marked by her powerful performance as Lady Singham in Singham Again and her Telugu film debut in Kalki 2898 AD. Additionally, she and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dua. The Perfect Couple star Ishaan Khatter claimed the third spot on the list.

Shah Rukh Khan and Sobhita Dhulipala have secured the fourth and fifth positions, respectively. Shah Rukh's absence from the silver screen was compensated by his numerous public appearances, including hosting the IIFA Awards 2024, whereas Sobhita made headlines with her engagement and wedding to Naga Chaitanya. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Actress Triptii Dimri's Instagram Pics That We're Crushing Hard On!

Following SRK and Sobhita, the list continues with Sharvari, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Alia Bhatt occupying the sixth to ninth positions. Surprisingly, despite his massive fan following, Prabhas secures the tenth spot on IMDb's Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024.

Here's How IMDb's Most Popular Indian Stars Analysed

For the uninitiated, IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 reflect the actors who garnered the most online attention throughout the year. This ranking is determined by analysing the weekly page views of over 250 million monthly IMDb users, highlighting the stars who consistently topped the charts in 2024.

