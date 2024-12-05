Mumbai, December 5: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra today, December 5. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at around 5:30 PM at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Besides Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and NCP's Ajit Pawar will also take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers in the new cabinet. However, there are questions as to who all will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis and his government.

Who Will Attend Devendra Fadnavis' Swearing-In Ceremony?

Notably, Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as new Maharashtra CM in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The oath-taking ceremony will also see participation of several NDA Chief Ministers and leaders of its alliances such as Nitish Kumar, Pawan Kalyan, Chandrababu Naidu, etc. Besides politicians, nearly 1,000 beneficiaries of Maharashtra's flagship "Ladki Bahin Yojana" scheme have been invited for the oath-taking ceremony of the new government. Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra CM-Designate, To Perform ‘Gau Pujan’ Before Taking Oath, Cow Brought at His Mumbai Residence (Watch Video).

The Ladki Bahin beneficiaries will be joined by farmers as well as sadhus and saints. The mega event will also be graced by Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda. It is also learned that the saffron party has BJP has invited religious leaders, artists, industrialists, and writers from across the state to make the swearing-in ceremony more inclusive. Devendra Fadnavis Swearing-In Ceremony: Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Oath Ceremony At Azad Maidan, Check Routes to Avoid.

Additionally, thousands and lakhs of BJP workers, leaders and RSS member are likely to gather for the oath-taking event which will mark the beginning of a new era in Maharashtra's political history. Besides, opposition leaders such as Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar are also expected to attend Devendra Fadnavis' swearing-in ceremony.

