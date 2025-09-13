Mohanji Addresses VIR Peace Awards 2025 in Mumbai as Honoured Guest; Calls for Compassionate Leadership to Redefine the Global Peace Order

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13: Global humanitarian and spiritual leader Mohanji, recipient of the VIR Peace Award in 2024, returned to the VIR Peace Awards this year as an honoured guest and panelist, sharing a practical message on compassionate leadership and collective responsibility at a high-level discussion on "Bharat Redefining the Global Peace Order."

Hosted by Gagan Mahotra through the Tarpan Foundation, in association with the Government of Maharashtra and The Times of India, the 2025 edition convened leaders across sectors to explore India's role in shaping a more peaceful and humane world. During the ceremony, dignitaries on stage--including Mohanji--were honoured; acclaimed actor Jackie Shroff presented the honour to Mohanji.

Speaking on the panel, Mohanji urged the audience to look beyond short-term profits and competition.

"We need to have a larger picture all the time," he said. "Technology, radiation, and pollution are affecting the very core of existence--from plankton to whales to human beings. In the rush for progress, we are forgetting sensitivity, and sensitivity is the true wealth of civilization."

Mohanji also highlighted the erosion of compassion in society:

"We are killing children, we are separating mothers from babies--cows, calves, pigs, everything. Nobody is given rights now. Bharat must stand as the land that upheld Moksha, reminding humanity that liberation begins with how we conduct ourselves in the world."

The panel featured distinguished voices, including Padma Vibhushan Dr. Manmohan Sharma, Lt. General Arun Ananthanarayan, Padmashri Dr. Indira Hinduja, Shri Ravi Pandit, and Ravi Iyer ji, who offered perspectives spanning science, security, healthcare, innovation, and civilizational ethos. Mohanji emphasized that Bharat's heritage of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" must translate into tangible action--policies and behaviours that protect the vulnerable, respect all beings, and restore ecological balance.

"If our vibrations are not compatible, we are disconnected. This is where Bharat must lead." he concluded.

Mohanji's participation this year builds on his recognition at the VIR Peace Awards in 2024, reflecting his ongoing commitment to interfaith harmony, environmental stewardship, youth leadership, and service to the underserved across more than 100 countries.

For the full panel contribution, watch here: [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpNomH7Orgc]

About Mohanji

Mohanji is a global humanitarian and spiritual leader whose mission is to add value to the world through selfless service, compassion, and purposeful action. With followers across more than 100 countries, he works beyond the boundaries of religion, nationality, or caste--uniting people in peace, kindness, and conscious living.

