Mohd Sharia to make his debut with 'Tum Bhi Pachtaoge' Directed By 'Dinesh Sudarshan Soi' And Sung By Utkarsh Saxena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI/PNN): Mohd Sharia, a newcomer in the music video industry, has made his debut in the music video for "Tum Bhi Pachtaoge," directed by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi and featuring vocals from Utkarsh Saxena. Prajakta Dusane also appeared in the video. The production team for the video is unknown.

Director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi shares his excitement for the project, stating, "I am overwhelmed by the process and couldn't be more thrilled to bring this music video to life. With validation from the numerous grants received, I am confident in the script and am grateful to be working with such a talented cast and crew."

In the music video, Mohd Sharia will be portraying a character struggling with alcohol addiction after a difficult romantic relationship. The audience will witness the lead character's downward spiral and the devastating impact it has on his love life.

When asked about the project, Mohd Sharia revealed, "I am honored to be a part of this powerful story and am eager for audiences to see my performance." As a successful video content creator with thousands of followers on Instagram, Mohd Sharia is sure to captivate audiences with his natural acting abilities and charming personality.

Mark your calendars for the debut of Mohd Sharia in "Tum Bhi Pachtaoge," a must-see music video for any fans of captivating storytelling and outstanding performances.

