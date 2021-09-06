Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Monedo Financial Services is absolutely exhilarated to onboard the Indian cricketer of the century, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, the legend who needs no introduction, Kapil Dev as an ardent investor, brand advisor and Advisory Board member.

Dev resonates with Monedo's theme, therefore has made a significant impact by a contribution in our journey.

"Association with a leader of this vibrant and enormous aura of inspiration is a milestone that Monedo is immensely proud of. Kapil Dev is synonymous to result oriented leadership, triumph, and resilience. The iconic win of the 1983 World Cup is permanently embedded in our minds and the celebrations still reverberate. Dev's presence takes us down the memory lane of this phenomenal victory! Monedo wants to embody the principles and values epitomized by Kapil Dev; the recipient of the coveted Arjuna Award and Padma Bhushan Award by GOI. Our aspiration to emerge as a lender of choice by our customers and to reach out to them with all our innovations and reliability will be bolstered further under the mentorship of the legendary Dev," said Ashish Kohli, MD and CEO Monedo.

"Monedo Financial Services is the new age quintessential financial solutions provider. Our phygital model is structured to reach wide expanse of consumers both tech savvy and the ones just beginning to acclimatize themselves with the digital world signifying a balanced blend of technology and human intervention. The business model encompasses a non-cumbersome process which evolves into Point-of-Sale lending. Soon the company has plans to foray into affordable mortgage segments through digital process. This model permits an interactive and seamless lending experience within minutes. Monedo has gained ground as a lender at a time when most businesses thought otherwise, and this sanguine approach is imperative in both sports and business." said Kapil Dev, about his association with Monedo Financial Services.

The German based Monedo Financial Services Private Limited was granted first of its kind Digital License by the RBI to commence business in the Indian sub-continent, in October 2018.

India Operations emerged as a separate entity in August 2020 after Ashish Kohli bought the company from the German Establishment. Since then, Monedo, has witnessed an augmenting business in 22 cities in India.

Lending serves the needs and wants of majority of our population and virtuously when right credit parameters are coupled with technology business scales to new heights. The lending caters to the market which deserves the attention and push to soar to infinite heights.

Banking the underbanked is Monedo's modus operandi.

