Internet is a tricky place, as everything goes rapidly viral on social media. We at times miss to even check if a piece of information online is true or not. There have been instances in the past when celebrities are dragged into unwanted news, which is false. And the latest victim of the same happens to be Pakistani actor, Umer Sharif whose death news was all over the internet. After an old picture of the artist in a wheelchair took social media by storm, fake news about his demise started circulating online. Biz Markie Death Hoax: Manager Dismisses Rumours, Confirms Rapper is Alive and Under Medical Care.

It was claimed that Umer Sharif was admitted to Doctors Hospital in Lahore after suffering from chest infections and seasonal cough and flu. However, a close source to the actor's family debunked the news and told The Express Tribune that Umer is well and is home. A few Pakistani actors and media persons also slammed the ones for churning fake news. Sylvester Stallone Death Hoax: Why Fake News of Celeb Deaths Go Viral and How You Can Stop Them.

Faysal Quraishi:

Its a shame how for a few views or likes some create fake news . Now its come to a point where they even announce people passing away for cheap thrills! Our asset Omar Shareef is indeed unwell but with all duas getting better. Shame on the ones spreading rumors otherwise. — Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) September 5, 2021

Watch Video:

لیجنڈ اداکار عمر شریف کے بارے میں غلط معلومات سوشل میڈیا پر غلط خبروں کے جال نذیر لغاری کی کڑی تنقید #BOLNews #EkLeghariSabPeBhari #UmerSharif @NazirLeghari @MahvishTabassum pic.twitter.com/eIQiGNHFW2 — BOLNetwork (@BOLNETWORK) September 5, 2021

"The picture isn't recent," the insider told the publication. "He has been going to the hospital for his routine checkup but it's nothing serious for now. He has been unwell due to his heart issues, but he's not under any life-threatening illness, " the source added.

However, this is not the first time Umer Sharif's death hoax is all over the internet. As in 2017, fake news of the Pakistani comedian's demise was also shared online, which led Sharif’s son Jawad Umer to clarify that his father was still alive and well.

