England's solid response to India's daunting total at the end of the fourth has left the Oval Test match evenly poised. India dominated for a good part of the fourth day with a strong batting performance, scoring 466 runs for England to chase down for a win. And openers Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns have given the hosts hope that they can still win, with all three results being possible heading into the fifth day. Earlier, Rohit Sharma struck his first overseas Test hundred as important contributions from Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli helped India put up a strong total, despite trailing England by 99 runs at the start of their innings.

Although KL Rahul was dismissed early, Sharma ensured he made the most of the opportunity as he and Cheteshwar Pujara put together a 153-run stand. The duo took the game away from England's control, made their boilers toil hard but eventually fell to Ollie Robinson in the same over.

Skipper Virat Kohli came out to bat and anchored the innings but fell six runs short of a third consecutive fifty. But the innings gained impetus once again with Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur sharing a 100-run stand which titled the balance in favour of the Indians. Thakur, who had scored an entertaining 50 in the first innings, followed it up with 60 in the second while Pant batted his way to a half-century as well. The duo helped India set up a 366-run total for England to chase down and it would be interesting to see how Burns and Hameed bat on the fifth and final day of this match.