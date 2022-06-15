Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): Bengaluru headquartered Fintech platform, Money View, has announced its first ESOP buyback for its employees.

With Money View's profits growing tremendously over the last 18 months, the company has decided to reward the employees with this ESOP buyback.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra Sets New National Record: Anurag Thakur, Gautam Gambhir Hail Olympic Gold Medalist for his Stellar Show at Paavo Nurmi Games 2022.

The company has initiated a buyback in June'22 where all the existing employees who have completed one year with Money View will be eligible to participate and sell upto 20% of their vested shares in this buyback. The company also plans another buyback by June 2023 with more to follow.

With positive unit economics for the last four years, and company-level profitability growing over the last 1.5 years, Money View has taken various initiatives to reward its employees in the past as well. In October last year, the company had announced an early appraisal for all its employees along with additional cash bonuses.

Also Read | Ryan Gravenberch Transfer News: Bayern Munich Completes Signing of Midfielder From Ajax.

Money View with tremendous growth and product expansion plans, aims to hire 600 employees across Tech, Product & Analytics roles among other areas.

Puneet Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO, said, "We're amongst very few startups who're growing profitably. This has only been possible because of the collective conviction and the contribution of the entire team. With this buyback programme, we are celebrating and acknowledging the hard work and passion of our colleagues."

Money View has been growing 4x year-over-year, and is on a trajectory to reach more than $1 billion AUM by the end of the year.

Founded in 2014, Money View aims to provide access to world class financial products to every Indian with a Smartphone and a Bank Account through a suite of financial products backed by Data and Tech. Money View is a series-D funded company with Tier-1 investors like Tiger Global, Accel Partners, Ribbit Capital, Evolvence India, Winter Capital Partners amongst others.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)