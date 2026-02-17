New Delhi, February 17: In a heart-wrenching appeal that has sparked widespread outrage across the capital, Inna Makan, the mother of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, is seeking justice after her son was killed in a high-speed collision in Dwarka. In an emotional video shared on social media on February 15, 2026, Makan, a single parent, alleged that her son was "blown away" by a luxury SUV driven by an unlicensed minor who was reportedly performing stunts to record social media reels.

The accident occurred at approximately 11:57 AM on February 3, 2026, near the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management in Dwarka Sector 11. Sahil, a final-year BBA student who had recently secured admission to a university in Manchester, UK, was heading to his part-time job on his motorcycle.

According to police reports and CCTV footage, a speeding Scorpio-N traveling in the wrong lane attempted a dangerous overtaking maneuver. The SUV struck Sahil’s bike head-on before crashing into a parked taxi. Sahil was declared dead at the scene, while the taxi driver, Ajit Singh, sustained serious injuries. Biker's Death Case: Court Calls Status of Investigation Done, Condition of CCTV Near Spot.

I lost my son sahil Dhaneshra a 22+ year old young and most talented boy whom I raised for 23 years alone as a single mom ,was killed brutally by a scorpio N bearing no.UP57BM3057 driver is an unlicensed driver and his sister while making speed fun reels in #dwarka #delhipolice pic.twitter.com/RiAx6HkO6x — Inna Makan (@inna_makan) February 14, 2026

Allegations of 'Reel-Making' and Stunts

Inna Makan has alleged that the minor driver, identified as 17-year-old Akshatra Singh, was filming "speed fun reels" with his sister at the time of the crash. "The speed is clearly visible in the video recorded by his sister," Makan told news agencies. "They didn't even apply brakes. This is not just an accident; it is criminal activity."

Further investigation revealed that the minor did not possess a valid driver’s license. Reports also suggest the vehicle had a history of 13 prior overspeeding challans, yet the minor’s father continued to allow him access to the car.

#WATCH | Delhi | Inna Makan, Mother of the 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, who died in a road accident after an SUV driven allegedly by a minor collided with his motorcycle, appeals for justice. She says, "...My son was going to the office on the 3rd of February...He (Scorpio… pic.twitter.com/sODWsCeHZm — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2026

Outrage Over Interim Bail

Despite being apprehended at the scene and sent to an observation home, the minor was granted interim bail on February 10. The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) provided the relief on the grounds that the accused is a Class 10 student and needs to appear for his board examinations.

"My child is gone, but the accused is out to give exams," Makan said in her tearful plea. "Wealthy people think their money allows them to twist the system. I will keep posting until I get an answer as to why no action has been taken against the vehicle owner." Delhi: Biker Dies After Falling Into Pit in Janakpuri; His Family and Friends Claim They Went to 6 Police Stations, Nobody Helped.

Case Status and Legal Charges

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR at the Dwarka South Police Station under the following sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS):

Section 281: Rash driving.

Section 106(1): Causing death by negligence.

Section 125(a): Act endangering life or personal safety.

While the minor’s father was briefly detained and released, police have confirmed he will be named in the chargesheet under the Motor Vehicles Act for allowing an unlicensed minor to drive.

