Ireland National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 reaches a critical juncture today, Tuesday, 17 February, as Ireland face Zimbabwe at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. For Zimbabwe, the equation is simple: a victory today would take them to six points and officially eliminate Australia from the tournament, securing the Chevrons a historic spot in the Super 8. T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule: Who Plays Whom! Groups and Format Explained.
Ireland, led by Lorcan Tucker, are looking to bounce back after a difficult campaign that saw them struggle against the group's heavyweights. While their own qualification chances are mathematically slim, they remain a dangerous "spoiler" side capable of shifting the tournament's balance.
Where to Watch IRE vs ZIM Live Streaming and Telecast
Broadcasting for this decisive fixture is available through the following official partners:
|Region
|TV Channel
|Live Streaming
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket
|Sky Go, NOW
|Sub-Saharan Africa (inc. Zimbabwe)
|SuperSport Cricket
|DStv Stream, SuperSport App
|India
|Star Sports Network
|JioHotstar
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow App, Amazon Prime, FloSports
|Sri Lanka
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme
|ThePapare.com, Dialog Play
|Australia
|N/A
|Prime Video
|Pakistan
|PTV, Myco
|Tamasha, ARY Zapp
|Global
|N/A
|ICC.tv (Select regions)
ICC.tv: In regions without a dedicated host broadcaster (often referred to as "rest of the world" territories), the match is available live and free on the official ICC.tv website and app. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and on TV.
The Pallekele surface has shown a tendency to assist spinners as the match progresses, a factor that will likely favour Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza and Ireland’s George Dockrell.
Zimbabwe are expected to field an unchanged XI following their historic win over Australia. Ireland may consider bringing in an extra spin option depending on the overhead conditions in Kandy, which have remained mostly clear but humid.
