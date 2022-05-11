Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Moneycontrol Pro, India's fastest-growing financial news subscription service has secured the 14th position amongst the top digital news subscription services worldwide, as per the Global Digital Subscription Snapshot of 2022 Q1 Update Report. The report has been curated by International Federation of Periodical Publishers (FIPP) in association with CeleraOne. Furthermore, Moneycontrol Pro has also ranked amongst the top 3 subscription services in Asia and reported a massive growth rate of 37.6 per cent.

Continuing to set many milestones on its path to success, Moneycontrol Pro emerged as the top 3 subscription-based news platforms in Asia and displayed the highest growth generating resounding success.

Also Read | When is Chandra Grahan 2022? Here Are Some Intriguing Facts You Need To Know About the First Lunar Eclipse of the Year! .

The report sees Moneycontrol Pro, the only Indian publisher in the list, alongside a stellar group of global publishing platforms such as The New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal amongst others. With an objective to help subscribers on their wealth creation journey and providing them clutter and noise- free information, Moneycontrol Pro dominates the Indian market unlike no other. With a consistent increase in average time spent and unique visitors, Moneycontrol recently cemented its position as the go-to destination for market and business news.

Through a platform-agnostic approach, it continues to provide its ever-growing subscriber base of 5 lac+ active users with premium, relevant and exclusive content that helps them decode a fast-changing economy.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Youth Shot at Over Minor Dispute in Amritsar, Two Booked.

Sharing his thoughts on the achievement, Manoj Nagpal, Business Head, B2C Revenue, Moneycontrol, said, "At Moneycontrol Pro, we strive to keep our investors at a pedestal by constantly improving their experiences. Since our inception in 2019, we have evolved and launched an array of features such as Know Before You Invest, Big Shark Portfolios and Economic Calendar that have played an instrumental role in helping people get comprehensive analysis, a better understanding of the major players, and track major financial events respectively. By perfectly aligning ourselves to new-age emerging technologies and the ever-changing demands of our users, we are proud to have curated a product that adds immense value to their lives. Wins such as these are immensely encouraging for the entire Moneycontrol team and motivates us to bring uniquely designed solutions for our subscribers, add more value and thus make them smarter investors."

Moneycontrol Pro's innovative offerings, services, and deals have always been in line with users' best interests, making it an undisputed leader in the business and finance segment. Establishing itself as a trusted name in the market, Moneycontrol Pro is committed to making its product and content even more valuable to its readers and setting new milestones.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)