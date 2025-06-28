VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 28: As India's semiconductor ambitions gather momentum, MOSart Labs, a deeptech chip design and skilling company, has announced its strategic goal to build India's largest industry-ready VLSI talent pool, aiming to train and mentor 1,000 engineers by 2026 for careers in chip design, analog layout, and semiconductor innovation.

This bold commitment is part of MOSart's national initiative to address the growing skills-to-silicon gap in India's semiconductor ecosystem, which is currently facing a shortage of trained IC design professionals across domains like analog, mixed-signal, verification, layout, and system-level integration.

"India doesn't just need chip factories -- we need thousands of engineers who can design what goes into those chips," said Rajesh Gupta, CEO of MOSart Labs. "By 2026, we aim to build a workforce of 1,000 engineers who are not just certified, but truly capable of contributing to silicon innovation from day one."

Building Talent Through Product-Based Learning

Unlike traditional online courses, MOSart's approach is rooted in product-based skilling. Learners work on real analog/mixed-signal chip architectures like the company's AI-integrated ML1024 BMS IC, which has drawn attention from global OEMs in the EV and energy storage sectors.

The VLSI Training programs are designed in collaboration with faculty from IIT Bhubaneswar, industry veterans from Tesla, Qualcomm, and Indian design houses, and focus on making engineers job-ready for roles like:

-Analog IC Design Engineer

-Layout & Verification Specialist

-DFT/DFM Engineer

-Embedded-VLSI Integrator

Key Features of the MOSart Labs Talent Initiative

-IIT-certified VLSI curriculum aligned to current industry needs

-Live mentorship from leading semiconductor professionals

-Hands-on chip design projects & tool exposure

-Career support including interview prep & placement partnerships

-Specialized tracks for women and underrepresented communities in tech

"Our goal is to turn India's engineering strength into silicon IP strength," said Dr. Krishna Kanth Avalur, Founder & CTO of MOSart Labs. "This is about enabling deeptech capabilities at scale, starting from the ground up."

"We are proud to partner with MOSart Labs to create a pipeline of chip designers who are not just academically trained, but ready for real-world innovation," added Prof. P Vijay Shankar, VLSI Faculty, IIT Bhubaneswar.

Why This Matters for India

India's push to become a global semiconductor hub under the $10B Semicon India Programme has created unprecedented demand for trained VLSI professionals. However, over 70% of graduates still lack exposure to real chip design tools and environments.

By aiming to prepare 1,000 job-ready VLSI engineers by 2026, MOSart Labs is stepping in as a national enabler, complementing the government's Make in India vision with Made-in-India Talent.

"Our engineers will power not just fabs, but fabless innovation -- and eventually, startups of their own," added Rajesh Gupta. "This is our way of building India's deeptech future from the inside out."

