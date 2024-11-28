As President of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat, Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji played a pivotal role in managing iconic temples like Prem Mandir, Bhakti Mandir and Kirti Mandir.

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 28: Kunda, a small town in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, was once surrounded by villages with alarmingly low literacy rates. The region grappled with severe poverty, and the plight of women was even more disheartening.

Also Read | Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Third Bail Denied, Rapper To Spend Thanksgiving in Jail Ahead of Sex Trafficking Trial.

Badi Didi's Vision: Making Education the Foundation of Societal Progress

In this bleak scenario, Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat, founded by the fifth original Jagadguru, Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj, brought a transformative change by initiating a free school for girls in Kunda. Within no time, hundreds of girls enrolled, reaping the benefits of high-quality, free education. Society began to transform, and these educated girls emerged as independent professionals, excelling as doctors and police officers among others.

Also Read | PKL 2024: Flawless Haryana Steelers Remain On Top With Big Win Against Puneri Paltan.

In 2002, Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj entrusted the leadership of the Parishat to his eldest daughter, Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji. Under her visionary guidance, the organization's welfare initiatives grew exponentially, paving the way for sustained development.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3NUgArkTjE

Educating a boy uplifts an individual, it is said, but educating a girl uplifts two families--her parental family and the one she marries into. An educated woman ensures her children are educated, creating a generational ripple effect. These children not only secure their futures but also contribute to society through sound moral, social, and spiritual decisions. Thus, educating a daughter becomes the cornerstone of societal transformation within a generation.

Women Empowerment: Barometer of Society's Health

The status of women is the mirror of a society's progress. As women in Kunda and its surrounding areas gained empowerment, society began to flourish in tandem.

Following the establishment of Kripalu Balika Primary School, higher education for girls was made possible through Kripalu Balika Intermediate College and Kripalu Mahila Mahavidyalaya. Offering education from kindergarten to postgraduate studies and B.Ed., entirely free of cost, these institutions empower girls to become self-reliant while uplifting their families and communities.

Under Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji's leadership, a student from Kripalu Balika Intermediate College, secured the fifth rank in the Uttar Pradesh State Board Examinations in 2023. This remarkable achievement exemplifies the many successes of these institutions.

Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji: A Living Inspiration for Women Empowerment

As the eldest daughter of Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj and President of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat, Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji went beyond rhetoric to redefine women empowerment. Her initiatives transformed the socio-economic fabric of multiple districts in Uttar Pradesh. As a leader and a woman, she masterfully managed the Parishat's schools, colleges, and diverse welfare projects.

As president of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat, Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji played a pivotal role in managing iconic temples like Prem Mandir-Vrindavan, Bhakti Mandir-Shri Kripalu Dham Mangarh, and Kirti Mandir-Barsana. She also oversaw the operation of three world-class, free hospitals in Vrindavan, Mangarh, and Barsana, providing exceptional healthcare to the poor and needy.

Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji's relentless efforts earned her prestigious accolades, including the Nelson Mandela Peace Award, Mother Teresa Excellence Award, Top 50 Indian Icons Award, and Rajiv Gandhi Global Excellence Award.

A Visionary Social Reformer and Guru Bhakt

Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji dedicated her life to advancing the mission of her father and Guru, Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj. Until her last breath, she worked tirelessly for the spiritual and material progress of humanity.

Through her exemplary leadership, Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji not only championed Guru Seva and divine love but also set an inspiring example of women empowerment. She will forever be remembered as a visionary social reformer and a devoted disciple of God and Guru.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)