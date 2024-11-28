No Thanksgiving for Sean 'Diddy' Combs. The Rapper will be in jail for the holiday season, as his third bail request has been denied. The rapper made several attempts to avoid spending time behind bars ahead of his 2025 trial on sex trafficking charges. This time, his attorneys proposed house arrest with strict conditions, including no contact with women who were not his family members. According to court documents obtained by People, Judge Arun Subramanian of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York stated that the bail was rejected due to the violent crimes Sean 'Diddy' Combs is charged with – sex trafficking, forced labour, kidnapping, arson, and obstruction of justice – which led to the rejection of his USD 50 million bail bond. Freak Off Party Meaning: What Is ‘Freak Off’ As Highlighted in Diddy’s Case? Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Alleged Freak Off Parties Explained.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Bail Request Denied Despite Proposed House Arrest Conditions for Thanksgiving

Apart from the bail bond, Combs' legal team even stated that he would reside in a three-bedroom apartment on Manhattan's Upper East Side, with 24x7 private security surveillance – all at his own expense. But Judge Arun Subramanian ruled out the music mogul's latest request, stating "The Court finds that the government has shown by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community." With the judge making Combs stay behind bars on Thanksgiving, will be tough for his family for the holiday season. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Moved to Same Jail Dormitory As Cryptocurrency Fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried In New Twist at Brooklyn’s MDC.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denied Bail Again Amid Serious Charges Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested on September 16 at a New York City hotel, with charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution. Despite pleading not guilty to these charges and denying allegations in multiple sexual assault lawsuits, he has been denied bail twice previously.

