Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH) owned Motherhood Hospitals, India's leading chain of women and children's hospitals, has announced the expansion of their network in North India through a strategic partnership with Chaitanya Hospital, the leading provider of women and children healthcare services in Tricity Chandigarh for more than two decades.

Through this investment, Motherhood Hospitals will have a majority stake in Chaitanya Hospital and the combined entity will have a significant presence in Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula & Zirakpur with leading services in Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Neonatology, Pediatric Intensive Care, Fertility & IVF. The combined entity will also be launching a second hospital in Chandigarh. This investment consolidates Motherhood Hospitals network across North India. The company already has a presence in NCR with a hospital in Noida and another being launched in Gurgaon.

Since 2016, under AHH, Motherhood Hospitals have become the fastest growing network of Women & Children's Hospitals in India with 12 hospitals across 8 cities. The company has a clinical ecosystem of more than 1000 Gynaecologists, Neonatologists and Pediatricians across the country. The company does more than 1200 birthings each month and has taken a leadership position with more than 200 beds across the country dedicated to neonatology services for low-birth-weight babies. Annually more than 400,000 women utilize the company's comprehensive Women's health services including high-risk birthing program, advanced gynecological surgeries, and Fertility. The partnership with Chaitanya Hospital, which is recognized for its clinical acumen to manage extremely complex pediatric cases and high-risk pregnancies, will further fortify Motherhood Hospitals' position as a leader in women and child healthcare.

On the announcement of this strategic partnership, Vijayarathna Venkatraman, CEO, Motherhood Hospitals, said, "Motherhood Hospitals have become synonymous for quality Women & Child healthcare in India. Our patient safety and quality protocols are industry benchmarks that reflect in the patient confidence and trust across our network during the toughest time of the pandemic. We aim to redefine Women and child healthcare in the country and in that endeavour we are thrilled to welcome Chaitanya Hospital to the Motherhood enterprise. The collective experience of Dr. Neeraj Kumar, Dr. Poonam Garg and their team of highly proficient medical practitioners will further enhance the clinical acumen of our group and expand our footprint in North India."

Commenting on the partnership, Founder, Well-known Pediatrician, Pediatric Intensivist and Managing Director at Chaitanya Hospital, Dr. Neeraj Kumar said, "Over the last two decades we have passionately built the Women & Children clinical services at Chaitanya Hospital with a patient-centric approach. Our comprehensive services and high-quality medical care has made us the region's most preferred referral centre for high-risk pregnancy, paediatric surgery and ICU care for newborn and Children. The journey of Motherhood Hospitals echoes the same commitment and passion. We believe this partnership will help further our common objective and together we will strengthen our network in the Tricity."

With the emergence of single super speciality hospitals, women and children healthcare has radically improved in the country. Patients have easy access to best-in-class doctors and superior medical facilities across gynaecology, fertility, pediatrics, neonatology, and general women's health issues at single specialty hospitals.

According to Vishal Bali, Executive Chairman, AHH, said, "One of our key priorities at AHH is to grow single specialty hospital networks which stand on the foundation of good clinical practices. Over the last 4years, Motherhood Hospitals has scaled, transformed, and built its differentiation in both tier 1 and tier 2 cities across India. The company is demonstrating significant value to its partnerships which is creating multiple opportunities of consolidation with leading regional providers in the Women & Children's speciality. Motherhood and Chaitanya Hospitals coming together is a key step in that direction for North India."

Motherhood Women & Children's Hospital network is India's fastest growing single specialty hospital network with 12 hospitals and 1000+ leading gynecologists, pediatricians & neonatologists across the country. Recognized for their best-in-class clinical expertise and range of comprehensive women and child care services, the leading healthcare chain has pioneered managing high risk pregnancies, complex gynae surgeries such as fertility enhancement or uro-gynae surgeries, management of newborns with critical conditions and extreme low birth weight babies. With the largest network of over 200 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) beds in the country, Motherhood Hospitals are acclaimed as India's best referral centre for handling the most complex preterm births. Every year Motherhood touches more than fifty thousand women and thirty thousand babies & children's health are nurtured by our clinicians.

