Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 6: Movate (formerly CSS Corp), a leading digital technology and customer experience (CX) services provider, today announced that it has won the nasscom Digital Skills Award 2023. This was the first ever award series from nasscom in the arena of recognizing 'digital skills' in the technology industry and witnessed over 300 case submissions from over 100 unique organizations. The awards were presented at the NASTech event in Chennai.

This award highlights Movate's commitment to fostering an environment of ongoing learning, creativity, and leadership development, placing its employees at the forefront of the digital revolution, and driving success in the digital age. The company is heavily investing in reskilling and upskilling its current workforce, with a focus on digital skill development through tailored training programs, like Campus to Career (C2C), Stepping Up to Management (SUM), Individual Development Program (IDP), Career Aspiration Management Program (CAMP) and the Movate Academy to name a few.

Additionally, Movate has been enabling the next-generation talent by equipping them with digital skills and capabilities through various partnerships. The company has signed MoUs with 'ICT Academy' and 'Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK)' to build a diverse, skilled future talent pool. Movate has also collaborated with more than 150 Engineering, Arts, and Science Colleges to help students upskill and secure job opportunities in the IT and ITeS industries. The company ensures a smooth transition from academia to the professional world by effectively bridging the gap between the two.

Anantha Padmanabhan, Chief Delivery Officer - IT Services, Movate , said, "We're thrilled to receive this prestigious recognition from nasscom. It is a testament to our ongoing commitment to equipping our team with state-of-the-art digital competencies and empowering the next-generation workforce to excel in the dynamic digital landscape. This recognition fuels our passion to keep investing in our people, ensuring they stay ahead in the ever-evolving digital landscape."

Speaking at the launch of the awards, Sangeeta Gupta, Sr. Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at nasscom said, "The competitive advantage for nations and enterprises today is determined by the availability and proficiency levels of its skilled talent pool. For the tech industry in India to remain globally competitive and reach its "Global Digital Talent Hub" destination, it's crucial for all stakeholders to work together towards the collective goal of skilling the next gen. Our best wishes to each of the winners."

About Movate

Movate (formerly CSS Corp) is a digital technology and customer experience services company committed to disrupting the industry with boundless agility, human-centered innovation, and relentless focus on driving client outcomes. It helps ambitious, growth-oriented companies across industries stay ahead of the curve by leveraging its diverse talent of over 11,700 full-time Movators across 21 global locations and a gig network of thousands of technology experts across 60 countries, speaking over 100 languages. Movate has emerged as one of the most awarded and analyst-accredited companies in its revenue range. To know more, visit: www.movate.com.

About nasscom

nasscom represents the voice of the USD 245 billion technology industry in India with the vision to establish the nation as the world's leading technology ecosystem. Boasting a diverse and influential community of over 3000 member companies our network spans the entire spectrum of the industry from DeepTech and AI startups to multinationals and from products to services, Global Capability Centers to Engineering firms. Guided by our vision, our strategic imperatives are to accelerate skilling at scale for future-ready talent, strengthen the innovation quotient across industry verticals, create new market opportunities - both international and domestic, drive policy advocacy to advance innovation and ease of doing business, and build the industry narrative with a focus on Trust, and Innovation. And, in everything we do, we will continue to champion the need for diversity and equal opportunity.

