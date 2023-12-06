Mumbai, December 6: WhatsApp is testing a new feature for iOS users called "Share music audio - video calls," which aims to help users enhance their experiences with the app. On December 5, the Meta-owned platform announced a new "Channel forwarding" feature that allows channel owners to forward messages from different sources to their channels. The feature was announced for Android users but was still under development.

Now, Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on a new feature for iOS users, which will soon be announced for beta testers and then rolled out for a wider audience. The new feature will allow the users in the call to listen to the video and music audio of the device simultaneously. This new WhatsApp feature will be rolled out in the iOS 23.25.10.72 version. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s Platform Releases New Feature That Will Allow Users To Share Their Community Posts With All Followers on iOS.

WhatsApp Share Music Audio - Video Calls Feature:

According to the WABetaInfo post, the new WhatsApp Share Music Audio - Video Calls feature will allow users to share the audio played on the device with other users on the call. Currently, WhatsApp users cannot share the music or audio playing on their device to audio or video calls. The post said the new feature will create a more "immersive and shared audio-visual experience". According to the post, "It’s worth noting that while this feature enriches the video call experience, it is not compatible with voice calls or during video calls with video disabled.". Instagram Glitch: Users Lose Audio From Their Old Inst Videos, Both Android and iOS Users Affected.

With the help of this new feature, WhatsApp users on iOS will be able to enjoy immersive real-time audio music, especially during screen-sharing sessions. As per the report, it will add a new layer to the video calls and make it more interactive, especially when listening to a shared playlist, watching videos, or working on a collaborative project together. The new feature will significantly change the video calls, which are limited to just listening and responding to other participants.

