New Delhi [India], November 27: MOVIN, a logistics brand launched as a joint venture between InterGlobe Enterprises and UPS, today announced its strategic expansion into the healthcare logistics sector with the launch of MOVIN Healthcare. This specialized vertical marks a significant new entry, poised to address the critical requirements of India's growing healthcare logistics across the pharmaceutical, Medical Technology (MedTech), diagnostics and laboratory sectors.

Valued at USD 5.5-7.5 billion, the healthcare express logistics market represents a rapidly expanding opportunity fueled by rising healthcare demands and the critical need for swift, reliable delivery of healthcare essentials in India. MOVIN Healthcare is stepping into this sector to meet this demand with a dedicated approach for delivering end-to-end specialized temperature-controlled packaging capable of sustaining (2 to 8°C) Refrigerated, ambient Controlled (15-25°C) and Dry Ice Frozen (-80 - -20°C) shipments, critical for vaccines, pharmaceuticals, and clinical trial materials.

The movement of shipments will be securely handled and monitored in real time, supported by a 24x7 control tower. This new vertical will also provide priority handling for all healthcare shipments, along with comprehensive carrier insurance for complete protection.

The flagship Next Flight Out (NFO) service of MOVIN Healthcare is uniquely positioned for time-bound medical shipments, establishing a new industry benchmark for agility, reliability and quality. MOVIN aims to reflect this commitment in the end-to-end delivery process of every shipment, handled by skilled and dedicated manpower, ensuring the highest standards of service quality and integrity.

Commenting on this launch, Gregory Goba-Ble, Director of MOVIN Express and Head of UPS India, said, "It is not a package; it's a patient for us. MOVIN's entry into healthcare logistics reflects our commitment to strengthening India's critical healthcare logistics segment. By combining UPS's global logistics expertise along with InterGlobe's in-depth market knowledge, we have built a specialized vertical designed to meet the stringent compliance requirements and temperature-control challenges unique to India's healthcare sector. MOVIN's agile local network, focused investments in infrastructure, training for skilled manpower, and advanced monitoring technologies reaffirm our long-term vision to become the most trusted logistics partner for India's rapidly expanding healthcare sector."

MOVIN Healthcare will function as a dedicated vertical, supported by specialized resources and trained customer support teams, focused exclusively on the healthcare segment. Some of its key capabilities include managing time-critical shipments and deploying advanced packaging solutions for temperature-sensitive products. The initial rollout will cover 50 strategic markets and will gradually expand nationwide, signalling a robust new presence.

The MOVIN Quality Assurance framework upholds strict safety protocols, which include integrating proactive Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPA) with transparent incident reporting. This new offering brings a heightened level of trust and accountability to the sector.

With its enhanced logistics capabilities, MOVIN Healthcare will ensure efficient delivery of critical medical supplies to healthcare providers, helping patients receive timely care through our new specialized vertical.

