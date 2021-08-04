New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Delhi NCR (formerly known as Manav Rachna International University) and the University of Waikato, New Zealand, have partnered to offer a joint undergraduate programme in Commerce and Business Administration.

COVID-19 has disrupted the plans for many students who wish to study overseas. While education providers across the globe work towards hybrid modes of learning, the collaboration is an important step towards internationalisation for both Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS) and the University of Waikato.

The agreement allows students to study the first year of their bachelor's degree at MRIIRS, Delhi NCR. Eligible students will then be allowed to transition to University of Waikato in New Zealand for their subsequent two years of study, and then graduate with a Bachelor of Business degree from the University of Waikato.

New Zealand is coming to be a popular study destination, especially for its proactive pandemic management. Two of the island nation's cities were recently ranked among the most liveable cities in the world by the Economic Intelligence Unit, with Auckland topping the list. While New Zealand continues to restrict entry for foreign nationals, the agreement with MRIIRS gives the students who wish to study in New Zealand the opportunity to start from home.

The University of Waikato is globally recognised and offers qualifications in a broad range of subjects - nine of which are globally ranked by QS Subject Rankings 2021, including Business & Management Studies, Accounting and Finance, and Economics & Econometrics. As well as its internationally recognised research capabilities and facilities across numerous disciplines, the University of Waikato delivers innovative and pioneering research and is successful in transferring its knowledge to business and government sectors. In addition, the Waikato Management School is a member of an elite group of business schools worldwide that have earned 'Triple Crown' status with an accreditation from AACSB, EQUIS and AMBA - something that only 1% of the world's business schools have achieved.

On the other side, MRIIRS is a QS 4 star rated university located in Faridabad, Haryana, providing high-quality education in various fields including Engineering, Management, Psychology, Economics, Computer Science, Law, Visual Arts, Architecture, Commerce and many more. MRIIRS's Faculty of Management Studies has been ranked among the Top 6 Private Universities, Top 7 among the B Schools of the North Region, and Top 17 among the Top 100 B Schools as per the Times B School Survey 2021.

University of Waikato Director of International, Sharon Calvert, says, "Estero New Zealand will play a crucial role to the success of the partnership."

"Estero will provide on-site guidance and support to the students while they are based in India, and ensure they are well versed with the opportunities in New Zealand. It will help students based in India to begin their international education now, and provide a globally recognised qualification and an experience in New Zealand by completion," she says.

Estero is an Education New Zealand Recognised Agency led by an entrepreneur who himself started as an international student more than a decade ago. The team will make sure that the students at MRIIRS are well versed with the opportunities in New Zealand and further assist the students with their enrolment and visa formalities.

Col. Girish Kumar Sharma, Director, International Education Center as well as Planning and Coordination at Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies is confident that the articulation will provide valuable opportunities for their students.

"The Articulation with University of Waikato opens the doors of opportunities for our students to gain valuable experience in a country that is known for its innovation. MRIIRS has always been proactive in creating international programs for the students and Estero has been brilliant in bringing this opportunity onboard. They are extremely professional in work and meticulous in establishing international collaborations."

Estero is a New Zealand registered education management entity that assists students from the Asia Pacific to study in universities based primarily in New Zealand, Canada and the United Kingdom. The organisation is focused on providing unbiased and ethical student counselling to support students to pave their way to success. With a physical presence in 9 locations across India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, Estero aims to make higher education accessible.

Recipient of multiple awards and recognition from the education industry, the organisation aims to build student capabilities as future employees by connecting students and working professionals with the right program at the right institution. Estero has also been actively involved in identifying, creating and managing university collaborations between Indian and foreign institutions, to further enable the movement of students across borders for their higher education. Helping institutions collaborate offers students an opportunity to experience what it is to study overseas.

For more information, please visit, www.estero.co.nz, or email to info@estero.co.nz.

