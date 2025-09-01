SMPL

Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], September 1: The prestigious Global Excellence Awards (GEA) 2025, the Most Prestigious Industry Awards, presented by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. on 17th August 2025, witnessed a glamorous celebration at a premier venue in Mumbai, Maharashtra, where celebrated Bollywood actress Mrs. Kajol Devgan adorned the evening as Chief Guest. The event showcased achievers and leading brands from across industries, applauding their contributions to innovation, excellence, and growth. Among the proud winners, Sapna Navin of THE LUXE VERSION stood out by receiving the award for "Most Innovative & Excellence in Luxury Interiors - South India." This recognition highlighted the brand's creativity, innovation, and unique contribution to luxury interior design, making it a shining star of the evening.

Founded and led by visionary entrepreneur Mrs. Sapna Navin, Founder & CEO of THE LUXE VERSION, the company has carved a niche in the luxury interior design segment by blending timeless elegance with modern sophistication. Known for transforming spaces into personalized luxury experiences, THE LUXE VERSION has set new benchmarks in creativity and innovation in South India. On receiving the honour, Mrs. Sapna Navin expressed her heartfelt gratitude: "This award is a true testament to our team's hard work, creativity, and our passion for redefining interiors with innovation and luxury. At THE LUXE VERSION, we believe that every space has a story to tell, and we are humbled to be recognised on such a prestigious platform for our vision and commitment." Her words perfectly reflected the brand's philosophy of combining artistry with functionality to create awe-inspiring interiors.

The evening brimmed with glamour and recognition as leading celebrities and brands were celebrated for their exceptional achievements. Rising talent Roshni Walia won the award for Best Debutant, while Mohit Malik was recognised for Best Actor in a Negative Role for his work in Azaad. The OTT space shone brightly with Aanchal Singh honoured as the Promising Face for Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, while Varun Sood was named Breakthrough Performer for Call Me Bae. The dynamic Lauren Gottlieb bagged Best Performance in Dance for The Royals, and the Powerhouse Singer Award went to Sudhir Yaduvanshi for the title track of Son of Sardaar 2. Renowned paparazzi figures Varinder Chawla and Viral Bhayani were recognised as Paparazzi Powerhouse of the Year and Trendsetter Behind the Lens. Ankita Bhattacharyya received Excellence in Singing & Performing, while Campus Beats Season 4 featuring Shruti Sinha and Tanvi Gadkari was honoured as the Most Popular Youth Show. Actor Darshan Kumaar was celebrated for his Outstanding Performance in Aashram. Alongside these celebrity winners, reputed brands too shone brightly, with LG Electronics India Limited, represented by Mr. Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Manager, Corporate Marketing, receiving the title of Most Trusted Brand in the Electronics Segment, and GIVA, represented by Mr. Khemraj, Sr. AM, being awarded the Most Trusted Jewellery Brand for Modern India.

The Global Excellence Awards, conceptualised by Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh, CEO of Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., has consistently celebrated achievers who have made extraordinary contributions in their respective fields. The 6th edition of GEA was a true continuation of its legacy, following earlier editions graced by iconic personalities such as Mrs. Raveena Tandon, Mrs. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Mr. Anupam Kher, and Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra. With its unique blend of credibility and glamour, the platform has become a benchmark for recognising excellence across industries. The success of GEA 2025 was also made possible with the valuable support of its esteemed partners: Co-Sponsored by Baghel Industries Pvt. Ltd., Digital Marketing Partner - Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd., CSR Partner - Webpulse Foundation, B2B Partner - GetManufacturers.com, Wellness Partner - Natural Therapy India, and eCommerce Partner - Local Dukaan.

