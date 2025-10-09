PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 9: MSN Laboratories, a leading global Indian pharmaceutical company, today announced that it is the first to launch the revolutionary JAK inhibitor molecules Tofacitinib (Tofadoz) and Upadacitinib (Upadoz) in India.

This launch significantly enhances the accessibility and affordability of advanced treatments for patients suffering from various autoimmune diseases, including Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Ulcerative Colitis, Crohn's Disease, and Atopic Dermatitis. Both molecules are also approved by the US FDA.

MSN Laboratories is committed to providing affordable medicines, having previously launched close to 50 first-time molecules in India. The company holds the No. 1 position in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) US DMF filings.

"The introduction of Upadoz reflects our commitment to bringing affordable bioequivalent medications to alleviate the suffering of Indian patients," said Dr. M.S.N. Reddy, Founder and CMD, MSN Group.

Mr. Bharat Reddy, Executive Director, MSN Group, added: "Autoimmune diseases are a growing public health issue, and the cost of treatment is substantial. This launch will make treatment more accessible to Indian patients."

About MSN Group:

MSN Group is one of the fastest-growing, research-based and fully integrated pharmaceutical companies headquartered in Hyderabad, India. It was founded in the year 2003 with a mission to make high-quality medicines affordable and accessible to the world. The organization presently has 25 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities (Seventeen API and Eight finished dosage facilities) in India and USA. The Group has an integrated R&D center which facilitates both API and formulation research under one roof. With its core focus on speed and consistency in delivery, MSN is credited with 1000+ national and international patents filed, 200+ ANDAs, and emerged as World no. 1 in active US DMF filings. The company, with a product portfolio of 500+ APIs, 400+ formulations, and 500+ first-to-launch branded bio-equivalents spanning over 35 major therapies, has won the trust of more than 50 million patients across 100+ countries worldwide.

