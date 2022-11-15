Much-Awaited Mega Awards Show Iconic Gold Awards 2023 is back, Official Announcement to be made on 18th March 2023 in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI/PNN): The countdown has begun for the much-awaited mega award show 'Iconic Gold Awards 2022' which will be held in Mumbai on March 18, 2023. Popular faces from Bollywood and Television industry are expected to grace the gala awards ceremony with their presence.

Like every year, Iconic Gold Award will be honouring the deserving faces from the Bollywood, Web series in OTT and Television fraternity. B'Town stars will walk the red carpet and will be presented with the Iconic Gold Awards for their exemplary work in the entertainment industry.

This year in March, Iconic Gold Awards 2022 was held at the Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai. Three popular playback singers performed at the gala awards to pay their tributes to the nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar. Various actors and actresses from the Bollywood and Television industry such as Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Vaani Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Divya Khosla Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Vijay Varma, Sharvari Vagh, Ahan Shetty, Mahima Makwana, Apoorva Mehta, Sabbir Boxwala, Divyanka Tripathi, Shamita Shetty, Vishnu Vardhan etc. were honoured with the Iconic Gold Awards for their excelled work.

The Iconic Gold Awards 2022 is a much-anticipated star-studded event that will see prominent personalities attending the awards.

Many top B-town celebs and stars from the Television & Film industry will grace the event. So be ready to witness the glamour and grace dazzling the red carpet at the prestigious Iconic Gold Awards 2023.

