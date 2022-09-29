New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): India Book of Records has a complete basket of multiple records achieved by individuals or organizations. Some attempts are actually perfected by individuals by breaking previous records done by themselves or by others. Whatever the case may be, the focus and the hard-work towards achieving the respective attempt-holders are always appreciated well. Here are a few records done recently.

State capitals recalled by a four-year-old

B.V. Kuralamuthan (born on July 1, 2018) of Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, is appreciated for recalling the capitals of all the 28 Indian states in 43 seconds at the age of 4 years and 1 month, as confirmed on August 29, 2022.

All Bengali Mahalaya versions created in English by an individual

The record for creating all-Bengali Mahalaya versions in English was set by Supriyo Sengupta (born on November 15, 1974) of Kolkata, West Bengal. He created an international form of Mahishashura Mardini named as 'The Demon Slaying Goddess Durga', while maintaining the original creation by Bani Kumar and also copyrighted his work as Mahalaya in English, as confirmed on May 10, 2022.

Maximum length of hand-woven cloth by non-weavers

The record for the maximum length of hand-woven cloth by non-weavers was set by Maharashtra State Handloom Corporation Ltd. at the MSHC Complex, Nagpur, Maharashtra. Celebrating the occasion of National Handloom Day, a 98 feet long handloom fabric named 'Fabric of Unity' was woven by 1,426 non-weaving common citizens under the project that aimed to educate the common man about handloom art and cultural heritage of India, on August 3, 2022.

Pilgrimage on foot 33 times covering hundreds of kms

Pankaj Nagar (born on April 16, 1954) of Gandhinagar, Gujarat, is appreciated for undertaking a 200 km long 'Padyatra' (on foot) from Ahmedabad to Maa Ambaji Temple and has till date completed 33 'Padyatras', as confirmed on August 31, 2022.

Maximum students participating in an online visionary session

The record for maximum participants in an online visionary session was set by Career Katta from Mumbai, Maharashtra. The pan Maharashtra record attempt was attended by a total of 49406 students from the state of Maharashtra, including remote places. A 75-minute online workshop on the topic "Different Career options to Youth & Vision of Indian Youth in the next 75 years" was organized and attended by participants at the auspicious occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav via online platform, on August 9, 2022.

Maximum students wearing Indian freedom fighters' mask

Shri Shankarlal Sundarbai Shasun Jain College for Women, Chennai, India set the record for maximum students wearing Indian Freedom Fighters' mask, wherein total of 8773 students of 75 school from 74 city-schools wore a mask depicting freedom fighters, followed by taking the National Pledge in their respective institutions in Chennai, India, on August 12, 2022.

Maximum medical students graduating while holding National FlagThe record for maximum medical students graduating while holding the National Flag was set by Rajarajeshwari Medical College & Hospital, Bengaluru, Karnataka. A total of 612 graduating doctors took oath with graduation medals holding the National Flag towards celebrating "Azaadi Ki Amruth Mahotsav," on the occasion of 75th Independence Celebration, as confirmed on August 10, 2022.

Maximum millet-based dishes displayed at multiple locations in one hourThe record for maximum millet-based dishes displayed at multiple locations in one hour was set by NFCI Hotel Management and Culinary Institute wherein 15 centres displayed 725 millet-based food items via online platform from Jalandhar, Maqsudan, Barsar, Solan, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Kangra, Mohali, Patiala, Chamba, Belgaum, Mandi, Varanasi, Lucknow and Karnal in 60 minutes, from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM on August 9, 2022. Maximum women Entrpreneurs display stalls at a single venueThe record for maximum women entrepreneurs displaying stalls at a single venue was set by Devi Ahilya Charitable Trust, Mumbai, Maharashtra wherein 108 women entrepreneurs displayed stalls and sold a variety of products at Dastoor Garden Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on August 6, 2022. Maximum participants in multiple genres 12 hours musical marathonThe record for Maximum Participants in Multiple Genres 12 Hours Musical Marathon was set by "Himali's Swar Vistaar" wherein participants of 4 to 84 years sang Indian classical, semi-classical, bollywood, rap, sugam sangeet, gazals, sufi, qawwalis and international songs in English, Korean, French, Arabian, including Russian opera singing. All-Female Band, regional folk dance performances from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra also performed in the musical marathon from 10:00 AM to 11:08 PM, clocking 13 hours and 8 minutes, at Jeevan Bharti Rang Bhavan Surat, Gujarat, on August 7, 2022. Stay tuned for more...!

