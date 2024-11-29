Mumbai Residents to Now Get OLI Therapy with OSMF Mouth Opening Kit for the treatment of restricted mouth due to chewing Gutkha, Supari, Pan Masala.

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29: Dr. Bharat Agravat (https://www.drbharat.agravat.com), renowned dentist and implantologist along with being an award-winning medical entrepreneur, is set to launch its flagship OLI Therapy services for the treatment of Oral Submucous Fibrosis in Mumbai soon at OSMF Clinic. His son, Dr. Kartavya Agravat, CEO of Dr. Agravat Healthcare Ltd, will assist him in this service. With the original chamber being in Ahmedabad, residents will now be at great advantage in receiving advanced oral care right there in Mumbai from the very hands of one of India's best dentists.

Best Dental Implants Surgeon Available Consultation in Mumbai | OLI Therapy | OSMF Kit | Dr Bharat AgravatVideo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5EMNfC-RwDQ

OSMF Clinic would likely be a specialized clinic could therefore combine medical, therapeutic, and rehabilitative treatments with advanced, patient-centric care to help individuals regain mouth function and prevent further complications like Oral Cancer.

It has been decided for now that the father and son duo will visit Mumbai on the second Saturday of each month. However, if the need arises, the visits can be increased to twice a month. Apart from OLI Therapy, Mumbai residents will also be able to receive multiple other oral care treatments like Fix Teeth, Fix Dentures, All on 4 Dental Implants, OSMF Mouth Opening Kit Treatment (https://osmfmouthopeningkit.com) and Quit Smoking Gutkha QSG

Kit (https://quitsmokinggutkha.com) Treatment.

Having been in the field for over two and half decades, Dr. Bharat Agravat has changed the landscape with his approaches towards the methods of treatment, including the conventional ones. In fact, the OLI Therapy treatment that he has developed to heal Oral Submucous Fibrosis or OSMF, is one of the more unconventional ones in the fact that it is completely non-invasive and non-surgical.

"Science is never static, so it stands to reason for us medical professionals to keep challenging existing knowledge systems in order to get to a better one that benefits more and more patients", quipped Dr. Agravat. To book for consultation, patients can contact the given phone number -- 7575-00-8686.

About

Dr. Bharat Agravat is India's leading and award-winning dental implantologist, innovator and founder of OSMF Clinic who has transformed lives with his cutting-edge and advanced yet low-cost treatment methods. His ingenious treatment OLI Therapy, OSMF Kit and QSG Kit has improved the lives of thousands and helped tremendously with addiction management.

Contact

OSMF Clinic C/O OSMF Kart Dadar West, Mumbai

Address - Upper First Floor. Office No 2, Shri Shivaji Mandir, C/o Dr. Kadam Dental Clinic, N C. Kelkar Marg, near Plaza Cinema, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400028

OSMF Kart:https://www.osmfkart.com

