PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21: Puraniks Group, Thane's leading real estate developer, has announced the launch of Puraniks Rahayu, Wellness Homes, India's first self-healing homes in the middle-income segment with a gross development potential of 800 crore.

Also Read | 'Euphoria' Season 3 Premiere: Sydney Sweeney's Cassie OnlyFans Plot and 'Topless' Scene Spark Online Backlash.

Puraniks' Rahayu is coming up on a sprawling 10-acre parcel earmarked for a thematic, gated township development by the group. Envisioned as a wellness-themed high-rise destination, Rahayu is set to be among the tallest developments in its category, with a total construction footprint of 22,788.47 sq. m.

The project comprises four towers rising 45 storeys each and will offer over 1,200 homes, with configurations ranging from 1 & 2 BHKs with the option of Expansive Double-Unit Home of 3 BHK and 4 BHK, catering to a wide spectrum of urban home-buyers.

Also Read | Byculla Road Rage: Yusuf Pathan's Father-in-Law and 3 Others Attack Man, His Family Members With Baseball Bat and Bamboo Sticks After Car Splashes Water in Mumbai; Arrested.

"In a first for India's housing market, Puraniks Group is introducing "Self-Healing Homes" in Thane's Ghodbunder Road corridor, designed to bring wellness-led living to the middle-income demographic, the backbone of India's housing demand, ''said Shailesh Puranik, CMD, Puraniks Group.

Puraniks' Rahayu project is financed through Phoenix ARC Pvt Ltd, forming part of a broader ₹1,130 crore construction funding plan under a reducing-balance loan and self-funding mix. Puraniks Group, which reported ₹525 crore in revenue for FY 2024-25 and is projecting ₹1000 crore in FY 2025-26, aims to accelerate its presence in Thane, where it already has 10,000 homes delivered and 5,000 more under construction.

Shailesh Puranik added that today the demand for wellness homes is on the rise and our project Puraniks' Rahayu, Wellness Homes, aligns with changing consumer behaviour as per the recent Knight Frank survey which highlighted that 62% of Indian homebuyers prioritise wellness features, while the Global Wellness Institute estimates the global wellness economy at $4.9 trillion, growing almost 10% annually.

"A home can no longer be a passive shelter. It must actively protect health, restore balance, and build communities," said Shailesh Puranik, CMD, Puraniks Group. "With Rahayu, we are placing wellness at the centre of middle-class housing for the first time in India."

Unlike conventional projects where clubhouses and gyms act as symbolic wellness markers, Rahayu integrates wellness into the architecture itself, from cross-ventilation, optimal daylighting, and balcony homes rarely seen in mid-income housing. Ghodbunder Road has recorded approx. 12% annual price appreciation over the last three years, supported by metro expansion and thriving social infrastructure, further strengthening the project's investment potential. By democratising wellness living, Puraniks Group aims to redefine expectations for middle-class home buyers across India. As families increasingly seek cleaner air, healthier sleep, and stress-free environments, the "Self-Healing Home" may soon become not a luxury, but the new standard of urban living.

About Puraniks Group:

Puraniks Group, headquartered in Thane, is one of India's leading real estate developers with a legacy since 1990, known for quality construction, innovative design, and timely delivery. The Group has completed over 47 residential and commercial projects and continues to expand its footprint across key cities.

With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and sustainable development, Puraniks integrates eco-friendly features such as rainwater harvesting, energy-efficient systems, EV Charging Ecosystem and sustainable construction practices and in-house RMC plants.

Backed by experienced and progressive leadership, Puraniks Group remains committed to building thoughtful, future-ready spaces and strengthening its reputation as a trusted name in Indian real estate.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)