New Delhi [India], May 3: As the literary world continues to evolve, 2025 is already proving to be a standout year for books across genres. From gripping thrillers and insightful nonfiction to empowering self-help and thought-provoking fiction, this year's releases are capturing hearts, sparking conversations, and redefining what it means to be a must-read.

Adventures of Arjun and Friends - Sequel 1: Monster Creeper and the Magic Potion by Neelam

This exciting and imaginative story takes young readers on an action-packed adventure filled with friendship, courage, and magic. Set in the vibrant village of Indrapuri, the tale follows three brave teenagers who use their hidden powers to protect their home from mysterious dangers. As they battle a monstrous creeper threatening the forest, their journey to a distant desert palace filled with almost impossible challenges keeps readers hooked at every turn. The story beautifully highlights teamwork, resilience, and bravery. Written in an engaging and vivid style, it captures the spirit of youthful adventure, making it a delightful and inspiring read for children and teens alike.

Learn Coding: Learn micro:bit by Ashutosh Dubey

A perfect starting point for those eager to master coding and physical computing, this guide unlocks the full potential of the BBC micro:bit. It offers an engaging journey through hands-on projects using sensors, LEDs, buttons, and sound features. With step-by-step instructions across MakeCode, Python, JavaScript, and Matlab, it caters to a wide range of learners. The exploration of integration with Raspberry Pi and Arduino adds exciting layers of real-world application. Well-structured and accessible, this book empowers students, educators, and hobbyists to bridge theory and practice, inspiring innovation through technology and creative experimentation.

Ghazipur, The Opium Mint: From 1820 to the Present by Kawal Deep Kour

This meticulously researched work offers a fascinating exploration into the history of one of colonial India's most significant industrial enterprises. With a sharp eye for detail, it traces how metropolitan capital, imperial science, and local expertise converged at Ghazipur to transform opium production from a colonial necessity to a modern pharmaceutical industry. Rich in historical insight, the narrative uncovers not just economic and technological developments but also the human and scientific efforts behind them. The book skillfully connects past and present, showing how a colonial legacy continues to evolve in contemporary India. It is an engaging, informative, and essential read for history enthusiasts and scholars alike.

Caution Mad Mind Is Awake by Dr. Kousar Shah

Caution Mad Mind Is Awake by Dr. Kousar Shah is a compelling dive into the untapped power of the human mind and its influence on success. The book challenges readers to rethink how they engage with their thoughts and subconscious programming. With a blend of thought-provoking insights and practical techniques, Dr. Shah empowers individuals to take conscious control of their mental inputs and transform negative patterns into purposeful growth. This is more than a motivational read--it's a mental reset guide for those striving for lasting success. Bold, insightful, fun-filled yet transformational, it urges readers to awaken their inner potential.

Covid 19 and Humanity - A Retro - Introspection by Vishnu Mithinti

This thought-provoking work offers a powerful reflection on the global experience of COVID-19 and a deeper exploration of humanity's enduring struggles. The first part captures the raw fear, isolation, and loss during the pandemic years with heartfelt retrospection. The second part turns inward, challenging readers to examine humanity's follies and the urgent need for collective conscience, guided by the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. It urges a reawakening of unity and compassion on a global scale. Emotional, introspective, and inspiring, this book serves as both a tribute to the resilience of the human spirit and a call for its redemption.

NUSQE by Baba KaranVeeR

This powerful non-fiction work is a tribute to the everyday heroes of India who turned to centuries-old traditions during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than just a guide to immunity, it captures the emotional resilience, ancestral wisdom, and cultural pride of 1.5 billion people. Rich with heartfelt stories and natural remedies, it honors the collective strength of a nation that healed through unity, nature, and time-tested practices. It justifies the soul of India--its people, its traditions, and its enduring power to care, connect, and thrive, even in the darkest times. A moving reminder of humanity's ability to survive through wisdom.

Rubaru by Mukhpreet Khurana

This heartfelt collection offers a deeply moving exploration of the human spirit through poetry and freehand verses. With themes centered around mental health, self-reflection, and resilience, it provides readers with a safe, nurturing space to confront their vulnerabilities and celebrate their strength. The writing is honest, tender, and profoundly relatable, making complex emotions feel accessible and validating. Each poem acts as a mirror, inviting readers to embrace both their struggles and their triumphs. This book is more than just poetry; it's a companion for those seeking healing, hope, and clarity. It's an uplifting reminder that even in our quietest battles, we are never truly alone.

Game Theory and Its Applications in Economics by Rohit Kashinath Pithale

Rohit Kashinath Pithale has steadily carved a unique space in the world of literature, blending economic thought with real-world challenges. His impactful works -- The Economics of Climate Change, AI and the Indian Economy, Sustainable Urban Development: Economics of Smart Cities in India, The Economics of Information, Behavioral Economics, and Game Theory and Its Applications in Economics -- reflect a deep commitment to making complex ideas accessible and actionable.

With a writing style that bridges scholarship and storytelling, Rohit invites readers to rethink the forces shaping our world -- from climate change to technological transformation and human decision-making. His ability to connect economic theories with contemporary realities has earned him recognition across academic, professional, and public spaces. Being named among the Top 10 Influential Authors is not just a celebration of his achievements but a glimpse into the growing impact his work continues to have on shaping ideas and inspiring change.

Secrets of a Healthy and Fit Back - Take Charge Now by Sadhna Srivastava

Lower back pain is rapidly becoming a silent epidemic, affecting millions across the globe. With our increasingly sedentary lifestyles, prolonged sitting, and reduced physical activity, back health is more compromised than ever before. While medical interventions offer temporary relief, true healing lies in preventive, practical action. By adopting simple, non-medical strategies focused on strengthening, mobility, and posture correction, individuals can reclaim their well-being. A proactive approach, rooted in functional fitness, corrective exercises, and mindful living, can transform chronic discomfort into lasting vitality. Taking charge of your back health today is not just a choice--it's a powerful commitment to a better life.

Peedhi Dar Peedhi by Raghvendra Kumar Dixit

This heartfelt debut offers a thoughtful exploration of life's journey, filled with relatable experiences, personal reflections, and meaningful insights. Through simple yet impactful storytelling, it addresses universal themes like relationships, education, societal challenges, and human resilience. The author's ability to find profound lessons in everyday events makes the narrative deeply engaging. Readers are invited to introspect and draw inspiration for their own lives. The book stands out not only for its literary merit but also for its purpose, with proceeds dedicated to supporting the education of underprivileged girls. It's an inspiring, relatable, and emotionally resonant read that leaves a lasting impression.

