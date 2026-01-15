VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: Muthoot Microfin Limited (NSE: MUTHOOTMF, BSE: 544055), among India's leading Non-Banking Financial Company-Micro Finance Institution (NBFC-MFI), has secured two prestigious national awards at the Inclusive Finance India Awards 2025, presented at the Global Inclusion Finance Summit 2026.

Also Read | Donald Trump Suspends Immigrant Visas for 75 Countries: Who Will Be Affected and Who Is Exempt?.

Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor of India, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, presented the dual honors alongside Vipin Sharma, CEO, ACCESS Development Services, and Hitendra Dave, Chief Executive Officer, HSBC India. The summit was organized by ACCESS Development Services in partnership with GoI Ministry of Finance and HSBC, bringing together leaders from banking, microfinance, fintech, and policy-making circles.

Muthoot Microfin was recognized as, Financial Inclusion Institution of the Year, and along with it, was also awarded for Responsible Finance for Sustainability.

Also Read | 'Can Men Get Pregnant?': Indian-American Doctor Nisha Verma, Senator Josh Hawley Clash at US Senate Hearing on Abortion Pills (Watch Video).

The Financial Inclusion Institution of the Year award recognizes Muthoot Microfin's unwavering commitment to transforming lives at the grassroots by expanding access to formal credit and financial services. Through its extensive on-ground network of 1,718 branches spread across 21 states and 392 districts, the company currently serves 33.6 lakh active customers, empowering underserved communities and small entrepreneurs, with a Gross Loan Portfolio of ₹12,558.8 crore as of September 30, 2025.

The Responsible Finance for Sustainability award validates Muthoot Microfin's concrete sustainability initiatives in FY25 including operating 50+ solar powered branches, disbursing ₹306.5 crore in sanitation loans and ₹29.2 crore in solar product loans, and supporting clients through more than 90,000 natural catastrophe insurance claims. The company is steadily embedding the SDGs into its core operations and service, currently impacting 14 UN SDGs.

The awards acknowledge the company's impact in serving women borrowers across rural India through its Joint Liability Group (JLG) model. By focusing exclusively on women from low-income households, Muthoot Microfin has enabled micro-enterprises, from vegetable vending and tailoring units to dairy farming and agriculture-linked activities, to grow with dignity and financial independence.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Sadaf Sayeed, CEO, Muthoot Microfin Limited, said "We are honored to receive these recognitions at a time when microfinance plays a vital role in advancing India's financial inclusion agenda. The 'Financial Inclusion Institution of the Year' recognition is an acknowledgement of how deeply financial inclusion is embedded in the way Muthoot Microfin operates. Our focus has been on reaching women who are often excluded from formal finance and supporting them in building stable livelihoods through responsible, transparent lending. For us, inclusion is not measured by scale alone, but by the resilience it creates at the household level, whether through sustained income, access to essential services, or protection during periods of uncertainty. Our approach to responsible finance integrates livelihood support with sustainable practices, whether through clean energy solutions, sanitation financing, access to healthcare, or protection during times of distress. We remain committed to growing responsibly, ensuring that every initiative strengthens the communities we serve and contributes meaningfully to a more inclusive and sustainable economic ecosystem. These recognitions support our belief that long-term value for the institution is created when growth is aligned with trust, care, and meaningful impact on the communities we serve."

The Inclusive Finance India Awards, instituted by ACCESS Development Services, a leading development sector support organization, recognize excellence, innovation, and responsibility across the financial inclusion ecosystem. The awards celebrate organizations that demonstrate outstanding impact in making finance accessible, affordable, and sustainable for underserved communities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)