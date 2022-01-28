MX TakaTak partners with Nas Academy for the second edition of the Creator Training Programme

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI/Mediawire): India's leading short video app, MX TakaTak has joined hands with the Nas Academy for the second consecutive year for the Creator Training Programme.

Taking the initiative a notch higher, #BannTakaTakWithNas will see 50 handpicked influencers across multiple categories and regions being trained to create high-quality content by international experts.

The month-long upskilling programme kick-started earlier this month and includes several interactive learning activities such as fellow meetings, contests, feedback sessions and one-on-one sessions from Nas Academy mentors, helping them understand all aspects of content creation. Equipped with the latest technology and the best teachers, Nas Academy was founded by Nuseir Yassin (Nas Daily), who is focused on building a technology infrastructure for creators like him.

#BannTakaTakWithNas is crafted to help participants grow as content creators and prepare them for tomorrow's opportunities. It gives them a chance to acquire global industry knowledge from Internal Experts of the Nas Team as they cover multiple topics for becoming better creators and curating quality content.

Participants are given a chance to share their knowledge and learnings with their counterparts and are also awarded a Nas Academy Alumni Certificate post the successful completion of the course. Key KOLs from MX TakaTak like Moni Kundu, who is known for creating comic videos, Nishi Singh known for making videos on popular songs and Trilok Kumar and Sayali, who are known for scene creation are also part of this programme.

As per the App Annie State of Mobile Report 2022, MX TakaTak ranks #2 in India in terms of Downloads in Social and ranked #5 amongst Top Apps & Game Companies of 2021 by Downloads. With consumers increasingly gravitated towards short-form video apps, the report states that creativity, creation and connection are at the core of growing interests in 2022 which is testimony to MX TakaTak's vision of empowering its influencers and delivering engaging videos.

Janhavi Parikh - Business Head, MX TakaTak said, "At MX TakaTak, we follow a creator first approach and strongly believe that upskilling is the key to success in this digital content creation world that is constantly evolving. We are thrilled to partner with Nas Academy once again to deliver on this vision after a successful innings last year. This collaboration is an effort to train our creators on how to leverage their strengths to create compelling content and at the same time stay updated with industry trends."

Being a frontrunner in the short video space, MX TakaTak is known to encourage the country's innovative minds to create engaging, impactful and inspiring content on its platform.

