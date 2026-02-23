New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Akasa Air became the first airline to operate from the newly constructed terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBI) in Guwahati.

In an official release, the airline stated that its inaugural flight on February 22, 2026, departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 13:40 hrs and landed at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport at 16:45 hrs. The return flight from Guwahati departed at 17:20 hrs and arrived in Mumbai at 21:10 hrs.

Also Read | CTET Answer Key 2026: CBSE Likely To Release Provisional Answer Key of Central Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Soon at ctet.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

To mark the commencement of the inaugural flight, a ceremonial lamp-lighting was held at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in the presence of Bhavin Joshi, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President - Strategy, Akasa Air, along with senior representatives of Guwahati Airport, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony.

A special boarding pass was also presented to the first passenger on the inaugural flight. The occasion was further graced by Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, and Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airport Holdings Limited.

Also Read | Madhu Park Ridge Row: Congress MP Mallu Ravi Accuses BRS Leader Harish Rao of Misleading Residents.

The new terminal marks a significant milestone for Akasa Air, India's fastest-growing airline's operations in the Northeast, enabling the airline to offer its guests a more seamless, efficient, and comfortable travel experience from Guwahati. Developed by Guwahati International Airport Limited and operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), the state-of-the-art facility aligns with Akasa Air's focus on leveraging modern infrastructure to enhance operational efficiency while delivering a consistently high-quality, passenger-centric journey.

The release further stated that Akasa Air's operations from the new terminal reinforce its strategic focus on strengthening connectivity to high-growth markets while supporting the development of modern aviation ecosystems across India.

Akasa Air's empathetic and youthful personality, employee-friendly culture, customer-service philosophy, and tech-led approach have made it the airline of choice for millions of customers.

Its brand-new fleet provides ample legroom and comes with USB ports in the majority of aircraft. Cafe Akasa, the airline's onboard meal service, offers an assortment of healthy and delectable meals. Pets on Akasa allows customers to travel with their pets in the cabin or to carry them in cargo. Akasa Air offers over 25+ ancillary products such as Akasa GetEarly, Seat & Meal Deal, Extra Seat and Akasa Holidays, to deliver on its promise of exceptional customer service. Consistently enhancing the cabin experience for its customers, Akasa has launched several industry firsts such as SkyScore by Akasa, SkyLights and QuietFlights. Akasa Air has introduced its safety instruction card and onboard menu card in Braille for people with visual impairment, the release stated.

Akasa Air is India's most dependable airline, offering warm and efficient customer service, reliable operations, and affordable fares - all in the Akasa Way. Akasa's youthful personality, employee-centric philosophy, tech-led approach, and culture of service make this commitment a reality for all Indians. Akasa Air's consistent on-time leadership, operational efficiencies and extremely positive customer feedback have made it a preferred carrier in India, serving over 24 million passengers since its launch in August 2022.

Akasa Air currently connects with 26 domestic and six international cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Sri Vijaya Puram, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Kozhikode, Navi Mumbai, Dibrugarh, Doha (Qatar), Jeddah, Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi (UAE), Kuwait City (Kuwait) and Phuket (Thailand), the release noted.

With a clear focus on sustained, long-term growth, Akasa Air has placed a firm order of 226 Boeing 737 MAX aeroplanes, powered by CFM fuel-efficient LEAP-1B engines. It currently operates 34 737 MAX aircraft, which deliver superior efficiency in reducing fuel use and carbon emissions.

The aircraft also has a quieter cabin with 40 per cent less noise, fulfilling the airline's promise of being an environmentally progressive company with the youngest and greenest fleet in the Indian skies, the release highlighted. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)