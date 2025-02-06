My Home Upper Kharadi in Pune Draws Unprecedented Interest Ahead of February 8th Allotment

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 6: Pune's real estate landscape is witnessing a remarkable milestone with My Home Upper Kharadi--a project that has garnered overwhelming interest, far exceeding the limited availability of just 143 exclusive units. With the allotment day scheduled for Saturday 8th February, token holders are all set to secure their dream homes, making this the perfect moment for aspiring homeowners to book their residences before prices rise.

#TheWAAAHLife: Where Accessibility, Amenities & Apartments Redefine LivingThe project's defining philosophy, #TheWAAAHlife, encapsulates its three core pillars:

-Accessibility - Seamless connectivity to key hubs like Viman Nagar, Koregaon Park, Lohegaon-Wagholi Road, and the upcoming metro, ring road, and Wagholi-Shikrapur flyover.

-Amenities - Over 30+ lifestyle amenities, including an exclusive 6,300 sq. ft. recreational space, 3-tier security, and an expansive grand entrance lobby.

-Apartments - Thoughtfully designed 2 & 3 BHK homes with private foyers, spacious rooms, large balconies, and walk-in wardrobes in all apartments -- ensuring an unmatched living experience.

*2 BHK: 850 sq. ft. carpet area

* 3 BHK Smart: 890 sq. ft. carpet area

* 3 BHK Luxe: 1097 sq. ft. carpet area

Luxury Meets Sustainability: Green Living at Its Finest

In a pioneering move, My Home Upper Kharadi has been pre-certified by GEM with 4 gems, solidifying its status as an eco-conscious development. With 50% open spaces, efficient resource utilization, and a healthier living environment, residents benefit from:

-Up to 50% energy savings

-Up to 40% water conservation

- A 10% rebate on property tax

- Reduced maintenance costs

- Improved air quality, insulation, and noise reduction

Why Upper Kharadi? A Future-Ready Investment Destination

Upper Kharadi is emerging as Pune's most promising location, offering:

-32.5% property appreciation in the last 3 years with a rental yield of 3%

- Proximity to five IT parks, creating strong employment opportunities

-A well-established social infrastructure--malls, schools, and supermarkets all within 20 minutes

-Seamless connectivity via highways, metro, and arterial roads

A Visionary Collaboration: Goyal Properties & Sellability

Speaking about the success of the project, Preriit Goyal, Director of Goyal Properties, expressed:

"At Goyal Properties, our focus has always been on crafting homes that are not just spaces but experiences. The overwhelming response to My Home Upper Kharadi reaffirms our belief in creating homes that perfectly blend luxury, convenience, and sustainability."

Goyal Properties, established in 1986, has built a legacy of trust, ethics, and excellence in real estate. With 38+ years of expertise, 31+ landmark projects, and over 10,000 happy customers, they have successfully delivered 2.8 million sq. ft. of thoughtfully designed spaces.

Abhishek Mishra, Founder & CEO of Sellability (Strategic partner) added:"It's exciting to witness how My Home Upper Kharadi has resonated with homebuyers. With limited units remaining, now is the golden opportunity for buyers to secure their dream home before prices rise. We take pride in bringing this exceptional project to market and ensuring its success."

Sellability, under the leadership of Mr. Abhishek Mishra, is the strategic advisory firm for this project. With a proven track record of launching over 30 projects and selling inventory worth over Rs8000 Cr., Sellability offers comprehensive services from land acquisition and market analysis to sales and marketing execution. Their deep market insights, technological prowess, and data analytics ensure that developers and channel partners can make informed decisions and maximize returns.

Book Now Before Prices Rise!

With RERA and all necessary approvals in place, My Home Upper Kharadi is ready to welcome its residents into an elevated lifestyle. This is your final chance to secure early bird pricing before the next price revision.

Visit the experience center today and step into #TheWAAAHlife!

-Site Address - MY HOME Upper Kharadi, Gat No. 1331/2, Next to decathlon, Pune Nagar highway, Wagholi, Pune - 412207

-Contact details - +91 92255 39220

-MahaRERA Registration no. - P52100078796

-https://myhomeupperkharadi.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)