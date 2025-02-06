India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online: After the five-match T20I series, which India won 4-1, India National Cricket Team takes on England National Cricket Team in the three One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The series serves as an important preparatory ground for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Meanwhile, for IND vs ENG 1st ODI free live streaming online and TV telecast details you can scroll down. Shubman Gill Dismisses IND vs ENG ODI Series Against England As ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preparation.

England have named their playing XI for the first ODI and it sees the return of experienced batter Joe Root after a gap of 13 months to the format. Apart from him, England's playing XI features players who participated in the recently concluded T20I series.

On the other hand, it will be interesting to see what sort of combination India fields. Seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return along with Ravindra Jadeja as they no longer play T20Is. Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was added to India’s ODI squad following his impressive performance in the T20I series. It will be interesting to see if he makes his way into the playing XI or not.

When is India vs England 1st ODI 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 1st ODI will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 06. The IND vs ENG 1st ODI will start at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out India vs England viewing options below. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Unleash Array of Shots in Nets Ahead of IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 Against England (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 1st ODI 2025?

Viacom18 has the broadcast rights of India's home matches. However, following the Reliance-Disney merger the India vs England 2025 live telecast will be available on Star Sports and not on Sports18. Fans in India can watch the IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD in English commentary and on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD in Hindi commentary. For IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 1st ODI 2025?

With Star Sports providing the live telecast of India vs England ODI series 2025, the free live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. So fans will not be able to watch IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 free live streaming online on JioCinema. Do note there will be no complete free live streaming of IND vs ENG on Hotstar and only limited minutes of free streaming will be available. Fans will have to subscribe to services to watch the full live action in India vs England ODI series 2025.

