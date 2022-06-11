Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): Myntra, one of India's leading fashion and beauty destinations, gears up for the 16th edition of its flagship End Of Reason Sale (EORS) that's scheduled between 11-16 June 2022 by creating about ~27.5k third-party employment opportunities through its partners providing customers with a wholesome experience. These employment opportunities are being created through its logistics, customer support and delivery partners.

The expanded ecosystem will meet the expected surge in demand and provide a joyous shopping experience to customers across the country during the 6-day fashion shopping event. The event will witness over 5,000 brands and small and medium-scale sellers showcase over 14 lakh styles to Myntra's fashion-forward customers.

The additional manpower will include 2000+ women and 300+ differently-abled personnel, fulfilling roles across functions such as sorting, grading and packing across key major hubs, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. Myntra's customer support service is scaled up by more than 1400 executives, who will play a pivotal role in providing a delightful shopping experience to customers by addressing their order-related queries.

Scaling up its last-mile delivery by more than 4000 executives ahead of the flagship event will enable Myntra to further undertake efficient and on-time deliveries, a key driver for customer satisfaction, apart from a plethora of incredible value offers. With a robust supply chain partner network, consisting of over 21,000 neighborhood Kirana store partners, Myntra aims to deliver products across the nation.

Each edition of Myntra's flagship event, EORS, offers seasonal employment opportunities to thousands of delivery personnel across the country while also augmenting the source of income for Kirana partners. Hiring for women and differently-abled is also in line with Myntra's commitment to fostering inclusivity across the board.

Speaking on the hiring of on-ground partners ahead of EORS, Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra, said, "As EORS-16 draws closer, we are excited to be preparing to cater to our upwardly mobile fashion-forward customers and expect a ~1.5X increase in orders over last year's July edition. With macro trends like the reopening of offices and socialisation picking up, there has been a shift in trends, propelling the expected scale of demand for fashion and beauty during the upcoming EORS. To meet the heightened demand Myntra is working towards creating employment opportunities for ~27500 partners from across the country which is the largest EORS scale-up to date. By having roped in a diverse set of partners and augmenting their employment opportunities, we are happy to be one of the enablers of the ecosystem, as we gear up for the biggest edition of EORS."

Myntra is also incentivizing its frontline force with multiple perks, including spot and attendance bonuses, over and above the regular salaries.

In a further boost to customer experience, Myntra recently launched M-Express, a proposition that guarantees delivery of products under this section, within 48 hours. This feature helps time-sensitive customers to avail quicker deliveries by searching for M-Express products through delivery time filters and also visually identifying products with the help of M-Express tags against products.

Myntra is one of India's leading platforms for fashion brands and in m-commerce play. An integral part of the Flipkart Group, Myntra brings together technology and fashion to create the best experience in the fashion and lifestyle space in India. Myntra platform offers a wide range leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as H&M, Levis, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, MANGO, Forever 21, Urbanic, Marks & Spencer, W, Biba, Nike, Puma, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil and many more. Myntra services over 19,000 pin codes across the country.

