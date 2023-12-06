BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 6: Myntra, one of India's leading destinations to access all things in-trend, announces the second edition of the Creator Fest, set to take place on 7th December, ahead of the platform's marquee End of Reason Sale (EORS-19). The event will also witness the debut of the Myntra Glammys powered by Grazia, a much-anticipated awards ceremony high on glam, spunk and style quotient where sought-after creators from across the creator ecosystem will be recognized for their compelling and unmatched content contributions. With an emphasis on unique expression of self through fashion, the nominations consist of the country's most popular creators across the realms of fashion, beauty and lifestyle. The Creator Fest will also feature other exciting activities, such as multiple themed fashion shows setting the tone for what's in-trend for 2024, with some of the biggest names in the business, electrifying musical performance by Monica Dogra, and a meet and greet session with some of the country's much-loved creators and celebrities. Attendees can also look forward to experiential brand zones from some of the most sought-after fashion and beauty brands as well as Snapchat's AR mirror that shall elevate their experience with its incredible fashion and beauty filters.

Also Read | Hero MotoCorp and Ather Energy Partner for First Ever Interoperable Fast-Charging Network in Country.

Where trends meet trendsetters: Through the years, Myntra has established itself as one of the industry leaders in branded fashion with the intent of making global trends more accessible to fashion-forward consumers in the country. The Creator Fest enables Myntra's goal to laud the trendsetters of the digital age by celebrating their remarkable contributions in showcasing consumer-led fashion in interesting ways, especially to young India. With three uber-fun fashion shows high on style, diversity and glam, the attendees will get a sneak peek into 2024's upcoming trends that are not just aspirational but wearable across Gen Z fashion, premium fusion and western wear, with some of the biggest names in Indian fashion landscape walking the ramp including Kirandeep Chahal, Ninkala, Prabh Uppal and Nisha Yadav, among others. The event will feature some of the country's most fashionable creators and celebrities such as Dolly Singh, Bhuvan Bam, Aashna Shroff, Sharvari, Orry, Shibani Bedi, Sushant Divgikr, Naina Bhan, Malini Agarwal, Niharika NM and Tanya Ghavri, among others. Honouring the who's who of the Creator Ecosystem: On the back of Myntra's unwavering collaboration with creators through the years, the Myntra Glammys powered by Grazia will validate and honor the creators' invaluable contributions through a bevy of diverse award categories that reflect the genres which have shaped the contours of the content-creation ecosystem in the realm of fashion and beauty. The extensive judging process comprises an array of detailed discussions with the jury, including some of India's most credible fashion and creator voices, Mehernaaz Dhondy (Editor in Chief, Grazia), Niharika NM (Digital Creator), Orry (Socialite and Creator), Masaba Gupta (Designer, Entrepreneur, and Actor), Renil Abraham (Internet Personality), and Tanya Ghavri (Stylist and Creative Consultant). The primary judging criteria will entail a representation of fashion, the consistent creation of relevant and high-quality content and active audience engagement. Some of the winners will also get a chance to be featured on Grazia's digital cover. With 15 creator-first awards, The Glammys will feature categories that have been carefully curated to encompass genres and areas Myntra has keen expertise in. Some of the key awards include Fashion Icon of the Year, Beauty Breakthrough Creator of the Year, Gen Z Fashion Creator of the Year and Entertainer of the Year, among others.

The pivotal role of Creators in Myntra's Marketing Strategy: With over 85,000 pieces of compelling, uber-trendy content created by creators the previous year, Myntra will continue to build its army of 1500+ social media stars from strength to strength. At present, apart from associating with leading creators in the space of fashion and beauty, Myntra's engagement strategy also revolves around collaborating with the most extensive network of Gen Z nano and micro creators, as well as campus ambassadors, spanning across India. Myntra has cultivated a dominant share of voice in younger and non-metro cohorts and notably also has the largest share of voice in Gen Z social media conversations. This has enabled content curation in local languages, boosting engagement by an impressive 2X as compared to other target demographics.

Also Read | Latest ICC Rankings: Ravi Bishnoi Becomes New No 1 Ranked Bowler After Winning Player of the Series Award in IND vs AUS T20I Series.

Expressing his excitement on the second edition of the Creator Fest and the introduction of the Myntra Glammys, Sunder Balasubramanian, Chief Marketing Officer, Myntra, said, "As an organization that is consistently building for the future of fashion and beauty, we certainly believe that creators enable us to understand our thriving base of trend-first customers better. They are the voice of consumer-led fashion and beauty in the country and the gatekeepers of trends. We are thrilled to announce the second edition of the Myntra Creator Fest and introduce the Myntra Glammys, both of which solidify our position as the forerunner of fashion and beauty trends in the country, with a pulse on what young India wants. This year, we have definitely taken it up many notches with unparalleled collaborations with brand partners, trend setters and fashion authorities alike. Right in time for EORS-19, this edition of the Creator Fest is poised to serve as a cynosure of inspiration for consumers to up their style quotient while making the most of what brands have to offer. Going by the success of last year's event, where we saw 250+ creators in attendance and a 3X uptick in social impressions (against BAU), we are very confident that this year will be even bigger and better."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)