New Delhi [India], August 19: Mystore®, India's pioneering open network marketplace and the top Seller App on the ONDC Network, has announced the launch of MystoreNEXT, a next-generation commerce platform built to empower brands, SMEs, and enterprises with an integrated, ready-to-scale digital ecosystem.

Unlike traditional SaaS platforms such as Shopify, Magento, or WooCommerce, which often rely on multiple third-party tools for logistics, payments, and marketing, MystoreNEXT offers a fully integrated, all-in-one, plug-and-play solution for launching and scaling D2C, B2B, and B2B2C commerce. The MystoreNEXT ecosystem comes natively integrated with the ONDC Network, eliminating the need for complex backend integrations and providing brands and sellers immediate access to a fast-growing national buyer base.

MystoreNEXT is designed to help businesses go digital without compromising their brand identity or operational control. It offers branded storefronts, integrated logistics, AI-powered tools (for cataloguing, recommendations, search, and shopping), omnichannel capabilities, and native integration with ONDC Network buyer apps, making it the most advanced and future-ready, cohesive ecosystem.

Here are the key features of MystoreNEXT that give brands and MSMEs a superior tech infrastructure to make the most of Bharat's digital boom:

* Integrated ONDC Connectivity

Enables sellers and brands to instantly reach nationwide buyers through seamless, native integration with ONDC Network buyer apps, no additional setup or third-party plugins required.

* Custom Domain + Branded Storefronts

Empowers businesses to launch fully branded ecommerce websites on their own domain while remaining connected to Mystore's ONDC Network-compliant backend infrastructure.

* AI-Powered Commerce Tools

Equipped with built-in tools for personalisation, intelligent product recommendations, smart cataloguing, and real-time shopping assistance to enhance the buyer experience and boost conversions.

* Full-Stack Ecommerce Infrastructure

Ready-to-use modules for product taxonomy, catalog management, logistics, and digital payments - all pre-configured and network compliant.

* Omnichannel Commerce

Connects businesses with customers across PWA, mobile apps, WhatsApp, and AI-powered shopping assistant interfaces, enabling consistent, cross-channel engagement.

* Enterprise and MSME Ready

Provides D2C brands, large enterprises, government bodies, FPO networks, and sellers across diverse models with a flexible, scalable infrastructure to grow without tech bottlenecks.

Speaking about the launch, Mrs. Kriti Aggarwal, Co-Founder, Mystore, said:

"MystoreNEXT is more than just an ecommerce platform, it's a plug-and-play digital commerce ecosystem. We're giving businesses the ability to build their own brand online, access national sales channels via ONDC Network, and go fully digital with zero fragmentation or tech headaches. This is how commerce will work in India going forward- open, unified, and seller-first."

Expressing his views on this latest addition to Mystore's offerings, Mr. Rajiv Kumar Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Mystore, said:

"For too long, large enterprises have wrestled with complexity, and small sellers with exclusion. MystoreNEXT changes that. It levels the playing field by offering a unified, plug-and-play ecosystem that simplifies digital commerce without sacrificing control or scalability. We've built it to serve India's diverse commerce landscape, where a weaver and a national brand can both thrive on the same robust tech foundation. This is our vision of inclusive growth, open, intelligent, and built for the next era of ecommerce."

About Mystore

Mystore® is an ONDC-connected marketplace that offers an unparalleled Ecommerce Ecosystem, enabling Enterprises and SMEs to leverage the ONDC network to accelerate their growth. Mystore specialises in setting up dealer-network-based Quick Commerce Marketplaces for brands in record time. With its AI-enabled ecommerce solutions for smart selling (using Mystore Seller App) and buying (through the Mystore Buyer App), Mystore empowers businesses to enhance discoverability, personalise experiences, and drive growth through the ONDC Network. Mystore's cutting-edge ecommerce solutions are built on MystoreNEXT (formerly StoreHippo®) - the leading enterprise ecommerce platform powering top enterprise brands across the globe for 10 years. Mystore enables hyperlocal businesses, SMEs, D2C brands, and Enterprises to join the ONDC Network ecosystem and explore the vast Indian markets. Proudly Made in Bharat and Built for Bharat, Mystore champions inclusivity by enabling regional sellers, local businesses, and digitally underserved communities to participate meaningfully in the Indian ecommerce ecosystem. Built on next-gen technology, PCI-DSS, SOC2, and ISO/IEC 27001 compliant, Mystore offers a level-playing field and 360-degree ecommerce solutions to businesses irrespective of their size and industry vertical.

About ONDC:

Incorporated on 31st December 2021, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a Section 8 company, is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India to create a facilitative model that revolutionizes digital commerce, giving greater thrust to penetration of retail e-commerce in India. ONDC is not an application, platform, intermediary, or software but a set of specifications designed to foster open, unbundled, and interoperable Open Networks.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2752465/MystoreNEXT_Launch.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913630/3693818/Mystore_Logo.jpg

