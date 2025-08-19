Aja Ekadashi 2025 falls on Tuesday, August 19. It is an important fasting day observed during the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the month of Bhadrapada (August-September). It holds deep spiritual significance in Hinduism and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The word "Aja" refers to something that is unborn or eternal, symbolic of the soul's immortal nature and the pursuit of moksha (liberation). This Ekadashi is believed to help devotees cleanse their sins and elevate their consciousness. To celebrate the sacred day of Aja Ekadashi, we bring you Aja Ekadashi 2025 wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings, quotes, Lord Vishnu images and HD wallpapers that you can share with your friends and family.

The story associated with Aja Ekadashi is narrated in the Brahma Vaivarta Purana, where Lord Krishna tells Yudhishthira about King Harishchandra. The king, despite losing his kingdom, family, and wealth, remained committed to truth. On observing Aja Ekadashi fast with devotion, his suffering ended, and he regained everything. This tale underscores the power of spiritual perseverance and divine grace. Fasting and prayer on this day are believed to destroy past karmic sins and open the path to enlightenment. As you observe Aja Ekadashi 2025, share these Aja Ekadashi 2025 wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings, quotes, Lord Vishnu images and HD wallpapers.

Aja Ekadashi Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishnu Bless You With Peace, Happiness, and a Life Full of Devotion. Happy Aja Ekadashi!

Lord Vishnu Images For Aja Ekadashi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Sacred Day, May All Your Sins Be Washed Away and Your Heart Be Filled With Divine Light.

Lord Vishnu Photos For Aja Ekadashi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let the Blessings of Lord Vishnu Bring You and Your Family Success, Good Health, and Joy. Wishing You a Blissful Aja Ekadashi.

Aja Ekadashi Image To Worship Lord Vishnu (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Walk on the Path of Righteousness and Find Strength Through the Grace of the Divine. Happy Aja Ekadashi.

Lord Vishnu Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Soul Be Cleansed, Your Worries Disappear, and Your Faith Grow Stronger on This Holy Day.

Devotees observe a strict fast, often refraining from grains, legumes, and certain vegetables, and spend the day in prayer, bhajans, and temple visits. Many read the Vishnu Sahasranama or other Vaishnava scriptures, meditating upon the Lord's glory. Observing Aja Ekadashi with sincerity is considered equivalent to performing several yajnas and pilgrimages. As such, it is a cherished opportunity for spiritual renewal and inner purification for followers of Sanatan Dharma.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2025 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).