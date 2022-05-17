New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/ATK): Unified Brainz Celebrated the Success of Women leading by example with Glitz, Glamour & Glory on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, 2022. The world witnessed the most awaited event "Women Leaders to look Up to in 2022" on digital grounds. This glorious ceremony saw the presence of some most sought-after lineup of women leaders who were featured from different walks of life sharing passion journey.

Nada Matijevic is an accomplished professional with an alluring life story. She is a businesswoman who helps people achieve their dreams and goals. She is known for her ability to help people find clarity and direction in their lives. Nada's skills are in high demand in today's rapidly changing world, and she often works with individuals who are looking to make a change in their lives.

Nada spent her childhood roaming the forests and hills around her home in Europe. She learned a lot from nature; how everything was connected and had a purpose. From her parents, she learned the importance of having a flexible mindset, determination, and resourcefulness. Memories of her time with family and friends are her most important memories. She still cherishes the company of family and friends and the love, joy, and laughter that comes from spending time with them. Nada loves spending time outdoors, being amongst nature, hiking, biking, or simply exploring new places and cultures.

Nada is a life-long learner in the field of personal development and has studied organisational behaviour and business management. Nada holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Studies and Accounting. The challenges, frustrations, ups, and downs in her career gave her insights, and the determination to go solo. 2015 was a watershed moment in her life when she realized she wanted to be true to herself, her values, and her purpose. Running her own career consulting business was a significant career change and required adaptability and resilience. It meant abandoning a lucrative senior management position in the corporate world. She says, it definitely wasn't easy switching from the safety of a well-established and successful career to becoming an entrepreneur and is grateful for her husband Chris' support, and the encouragement to carve out her own path.

She is a member of the Career Development Association of Australia and is a CPA Australia Fellow and active member. Nada obtained excellent insights into workplace difficulties and varied sectors over her more than 30 years of working in professional services and corporate contexts. She has always been interested in what makes people tick and how they might tick better, both individually and collectively. Her beautifully written Chapter "Success starts Within" in the book: "Rise Above - Beyond Ordinary" is surely a must-read.

Intriguingly, Nada is deeply committed to encouraging people to uncover who they truly are and what they are capable of, so they may chart a clear course and make well-aligned, purpose-led decisions with conviction. But what she is most excited about is being a part of the larger path to successful lives and careers, assisting people in strategically implementing their objectives and achieving their own personally significant triumphs.

Nada strongly believes in creating tailored programs for reaching a more meaningful version of success through work, wellbeing, and whole-life planning. Supporting women's self-actualization via personal & professional growth, and empowering them to take charge of their lives are some of the many visions that Nada has for women's empowerment. But she says stepping up into our own zones of power equally applies to men and leadership. In her own words, "I'm passionate about debunking the myth that to succeed we must mold ourselves to fit in and give away our power to external forces to determine our future." To know more about Nada, check www.passionvista.com or to nominate email, info@passionvista.com

Her business was named Elevate Me as an expression of that guiding purpose. Her vision is clear and progressive, and it is not dependent on what one experiences in today's world. It's the comfort and simplicity in her demeanor that makes her personality stand out to others; she's the woman who speaks her mind. Creating routes of hope and belief with a dash of optimism to encourage individuals, particularly women, to break out of their shells and achieve great things.

