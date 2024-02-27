Business News | Nalanda Dance Research Centre DRM Uma Rele Present Award to Actor Hema Malini & Paresh Rawal in Mumbai

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 27: In a dazzling showcase of India's rich cultural tapestry, the eagerly awaited Nalanda Nrityotsava 2024 unfolded, transcending boundaries and illuminating this pan-Indian extravaganza, now in its 20th year. The event, steeped in tradition, innovation, and artistic brilliance, served as a testament to the enduring legacy of Indian dance, fostering cultural exchange, and preserving India's invaluable heritage.

The highlight of this grand celebration was the prestigious Kanaka Nartana Puraskar and Bharata Muni Samman Award, bestowed upon luminaries whose contributions to the Indian dance realm have been monumental. Dr. Uma Rele, Director-Principal of Nalanda Juhu Mumbai, presented these awards to the dignitaries.

The Nalanda Bharata Muni Samman, initiated in 2011, honors individuals who have attained iconic status in the realm of Indian dance, symbolizing India's cultural richness. The esteemed awardees included luminaries such as Ashit Desai, Darshana Jhaveri, Hema Malini, Paresh Rawal, and Padma Sharma.

Dedicated to the preservation and propagation of Indian dance and culture since its founding in 1966, the Nalanda Dance Research Centre has remained steadfast in its mission. The Kanak Nartana Puraskaar, presented by Nalanda, recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to Indian dance and culture. The 2023 awardees included Dr. Jayashree Rajagopalan, Keka Sinha, Dr. Prakriti Bhaskar, Dr. Sandip Soparrkar, and Vikram Kumar Bathina.

Nalanda Nrityotsava 2024, celebrated the academic excellence awards for the students who topped the University of Mumbai courses from Foundation, Bachelors, Masters to PhD levels at the hands of the Awardees for promoting Indian arts and nurturing youth talent.

The event continues to inspire and unite artists across the nation, showcasing the power and beauty of Emerging India!

