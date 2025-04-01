PNN

New Delhi [India], April 1: The 17th NAR-India Annual Convention, NARVIGATE 2025, concluded successfully, reaffirming its position as India's premier real estate gathering. Held in the nation's capital, the two-day event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and professionals from across the country. The convention culminated in a grand closing ceremony, graced by renowned actor Divya Dutta as Guest of honour for the grand closing ceremony.

The event was inaugurated by Manohar Lal Khattar, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, who delivered an inspiring keynote address, marking World Real Estate Day. He emphasized the real estate sector's pivotal role in shaping India's future, stating, "As envisioned by our Prime Minister, India's journey towards becoming a prosperous nation by 2047 relies on a strong economic foundation, with the real estate sector--contributing nearly 18% to GDP--playing a key role in this transformation."

Keynote speaker Samir Jasuja, Founder and Owner of PropEquity, shared valuable insights into market trends and innovations shaping the industry.

Industry Leaders Share Their Vision

Speaking at the event, Amit Chopra, President, NAR-India, extended gratitude to all delegates and emphasized the importance of collective progress in the real estate industry. "On this momentous occasion of World Realtors Day, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all delegates for their presence and to APP Delhi NCR for hosting NAR-INDIA's National Convention for the fourth time. It is an honor to have the Central Cabinet Minister for Housing & Urban Development as our Chief Guest, and I look forward to the day when the Prime Minister addresses us. While we have initiated several efforts to drive our industry forward, true progress requires collective ownership. Together, we must strive for clean, ethical realty and the respect that professional realtors rightfully deserve."

Gaganpal Singh, President of APP Delhi NCR and Co-Chair of the Convention, stressed the role of professional education in real estate. "While RERA has significantly improved transparency, we must continue strengthening knowledge-building and ethical standards to ensure every real estate agent is well-equipped to serve clients," he remarked.

Unparalleled Networking & Knowledge Sharing

The convention brought together over 800 delegates, providing a platform for meaningful discussions, networking, and collaborations. Notable speakers included Aman Gupta (co-founder, boAt) and bestselling author Chetan Bhagat, who engaged audiences with their unique perspectives on entrepreneurship and innovation.

In a significant step toward professionalizing the industry, twenty participants from across India were awarded Certificates from RICS (Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors) for successfully completing an advanced real estate course.

Reflecting on the success of the convention, Tarun Bhatia, Vice Chairman & Chair-Global, NAR-India, shared, "NARVIGATE 2025 will always hold a special place in my heart. To see our real estate community come together in such strength--with delegates from across the country and abroad--was deeply humbling. The presence of Minister Manohar Lal Khattar as Chief Guest added immense gravitas to our efforts. More than just an event, this was a shared moment of learning, connection, and inspiration. I walk away filled with gratitude, new ideas, and a renewed belief in the power of what we can achieve together."

A Landmark Event for the Real Estate Sector

Building upon its pre-event commitment to innovation, connectivity, and transformation, NARVIGATE 2025 exceeded expectations, fostering dialogue on policy reforms, technological advancements, and market trends. With the backing of esteemed sponsors, including Hero Homes, Max Estates, Esperion, MVN Luxury Residences, and Ram Ratan Group, the event successfully delivered impactful discussions and strategic insights.

As NAR-India continues to champion professionalism and growth in the real estate sector, the success of NARVIGATE 2025 sets the stage for even greater advancements in the industry. The association looks forward to next year's convention, where the real estate community will once again come together to shape the future of the industry.

