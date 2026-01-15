New Delhi, January 15: A viral video circulating on social media captures the moment a Southwest Airlines passenger was forcibly deplaned following an aggressive outburst involving his wife and fellow travelers. The incident, which took place while the aircraft was stationary on the tarmac, reportedly began when the man became irate because his wife was speaking with other male passengers seated nearby.

The footage shows the unidentified man, dressed in a gray athletic shirt and a white baseball cap, shouting at passengers and crew members in the aisle. According to witness accounts, the confrontation stemmed from the man's apparent jealousy regarding his wife’s interactions with other travelers. As the situation intensified, the man ignored repeated instructions from flight attendants to return to his seat and remain calm, leading to a stand-off that required the intervention of ground security. ‘H1B, Buy One Get One Free’: Comedian Austin Nasso Trolls Donald Trump by ‘Selling’ H-1B Visas for USD 100,000 on Indian Streets (Watch Video).

The verbal dispute turned physical when the man began throwing food at other passengers. Video clips show him clutching a container before tossing items, including French fries, down the aisle at those who were filming the disturbance. "Don't make me throw my food at you," the man can be heard yelling in the video, using explicit language as he challenged nearby travelers. While some passengers reacted with laughter, the behavior caused a significant disruption to the boarding process and raised safety concerns.

Southwest Airlines staff and a ground employee eventually positioned themselves between the man and other passengers to prevent a direct physical altercation. After several minutes of non-compliance, the man was escorted off the aircraft. The airline has not yet released a formal statement regarding whether the passenger will face a permanent ban or if law enforcement filed charges. Viral Video of Female Shop Owner Begging Customer To Make Purchase After Spending 2 Hours Real or Fake? The Girls Say Clip Is Scripted.

Man Ejected from Flight After Mid-Air Ruckus Over Wife

So this guy was upset because apparently his wife was talking to another man in the seat next to her do he got irate & was threatening them! People started chiming in because he was told to deplane,but wouldn’t so he throws his food at them! They’re laughing at him & he’s pissed pic.twitter.com/UYEzMu1Pxi — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) January 13, 2026

The confrontation occurred as Southwest Airlines prepares to sunset its long-standing "open seating" policy. Starting in early 2026, the carrier will transition to assigned seating—a move intended to streamline boarding and reduce the type of friction seen in this incident, where couples are often separated. This event is part of a broader trend of "air rage" incidents that have seen a notable uptick in recent years, often involving disputes over seating or non-compliance with crew instructions.

