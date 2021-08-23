Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pandemic has shattered many industries across the globe but not much wrt providing campus placements at Narasaraopeta Engineering College, an autonomous institution based out of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

As per their placement team, the pandemic has minimal impact on campus placements, in fact this unprecedented season piled up their placed students' numbers in their cart.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Will Stay at Juventus, Insists Club President Pavel Nedved Amid CR7's Transfer Rumours.

The number of students placed shows that there is certainly no slump in intake of students by multinational companies. As on date, there are more than 610+ offers bagged by students in various companies via campus placements. NEC stretched their training and placement wing multiple-fold and brought in the right industry-ready standards necessary to match the skills, thereby grabbing big opportunities.

NEC Vice Chairman & Managing Director M Chakravarthi says, "During the initial days of Pandemic, our team were worried about the hindrance in placements for students. But, upon strategizing and implementation of new plans in curriculum, job offers poured in. We successfully implemented a 360-degree approach and had long-term partnerships with E-learning institutions where they were able to provide innovative and effective courses to NEC faculty and students. We are also working on innovative online learning with the provision for streaming the sessions later on with an easy-to-use interface and offer low bandwidth streaming as well to cater to students staying in remote locations."

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Horror: 26-Year-Old Man Hacked To Death By Group of 5 Men In Kancheepuram District; Case Registered.

With a year-on-year growth in placements and high-quality education, Narasaraopeta Engineering college got recognised as 4th Top Engineering College in Andhra Pradesh by Times Education Survey 2021. Campus Recruitment and training has engaged students with online tools, meetings via Microsoft Teams and made their students industry-ready with various strategies on Digital Platforms. Many leading international and domestic companies have recruited with 150+ offers bagging only from Accenture, 50 from TCS, 50 from DXC. Technology with overall 610+ students placed in 2021, marking the highest placements offered college in Guntur, AP. Other reputed companies like ADP, Thoughtworks, Capgemini, TCS Digital, Infosys, Wipro and Mphasis participated in campus placements and core companies like Nissan, TVS Sundaram etc. hired their talents. A high-level combination of planning, coordination and hard work has put NEC where they are today.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)