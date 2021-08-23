Cristiano Ronaldo was benched from the starting XI of the match between Udinese vs Juventus in the Serie A 2021-22 and the fans started speculating about his exit from the club. However, Massimiliano Allegri during the post-match conference clarified that it was his decision to bench CR7. Post this Juventus Vice President Pavel Nedved insisted that the former Real Madrid star will stay at the clubs. He further urged the media to not cook up any sensational stories of his exit. Cristiano Ronaldo Requested to be Dropped from Serie A 2021-22 Opener Against Udinese: Reports.

“We mustn’t try to create sensational stories where there aren’t any. It was a decision shared with the player. At the start of the season, naturally, he is not at top fitness. I can absolutely confirm Ronaldo will remain at Juventus this season,” Nedved said. Initially, it was reported that Cristiano Ronaldo had requested to get dropped from the starting XI in the season opener. But then Alligeri clarified and said that was not the case.

Ronaldo has been linked to Real Madrid and Manchester United for quite a long time now. In fact, it was also said that PSG envisages signing him in 2022 and Ronaldo could play alongside Lionel Messi in future. Ronaldo however, had put out a post and downplayed rumours of exit. Talking about the match last night, the game ended with a 2-2 draw. CR7 did step onto the field as a substitute but the goal was disallowed by VAR and the game ended with a draw.

