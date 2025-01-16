PNN

New Delhi [India], January 16: On National Startup Day, we come together to celebrate the innovators, visionaries, and entrepreneurs who are shaping the future with bold ideas and transformative solutions. These dynamic individuals and startups are driving change across industries, challenging the status quo, and creating new pathways for growth, sustainability, and progress. From cutting-edge technologies to groundbreaking business models, these trailblazers are not just imagining the future--they are building it, one step at a time. Today, we recognize their courage, resilience, and relentless pursuit of excellence, which inspire others to dream big and take action. As we honor their contributions, we look ahead to a future defined by creativity, collaboration, and the endless possibilities of entrepreneurial innovation.

1. Paninian Aerospace; Founder - Raghu Adla

Paninian Aerospace has been pioneering the design and development of SVAYATT® Platform, a Next Gen Affordable Autonomous Aerial System [ NGAAAS ] for Cruise Missiles and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles including Autonomous Combat Systems which are fully designed inhouse. SVAYATT®, meaning Autonomous in Sanskrit, is powered by their proprietary Autonomous Mission Planning Software called KalmanIntel®.

Being the first among the Indian DeepTech startup ecosystem to come with a fully home grown design for family of Small AeroEngines in the range of 3 kN-12 kN range which can power these missions, Paninian is now accelerating on design and development of Low Cost Autonomous Systems powered by their Digital Engineering Platform EntropyHub® in the 1-4 Tonne Class to serve the needs of the Indian Defense Sector, especially the Indian Airforce and Navy. Raghu Adla the founder of the startup is immensely motivated to fix the gaps in our conventional capabilities with a depleting squadron strength of Fighter Aircraft and low pilot-to-seat ratio of 1.25:1, which needs to be augmented with such low cost Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles and Cruise Missiles which might be needed in large numbers in the event of any conflict.

2. ARMUR; Founder - Akhil Sharma

Armur AI, Founded by Akhil Sharma in 2023 is a fast growing cybersecurity startup that closely works with governments and enterprise firms to solve a critical problem - keeping applications and cloud infrastructure secure in this disruptive age of AI.

Since more than 50% of the code produced at tech firms is now AI-generated (and not human written) and it is estimated that AI agents will join the tech force in 2025 at mid-engineering levels and hence it is critical to build tools that can detect issues in AI-generated code.

Armur AI's tools find security issues in AI-generated code and this is achieved with the help of cutting-edge AI technology which is currently patent pending. In addition to this, they're also building open-source tools such as pentest-GPT - an automated, AI powered tool that can hack into a target server relentlessly in real-time.

Along with being a tech entrepreneur, Akhil is a tech educator with more than 2 lakh students across Youtube, Linkedin Learning, Udemy and Packt.

3. TrackOlap; Founder & CEO - Udit Agarwal

Udit Agarwal, the visionary Founder and CEO of TrackOlap, is redefining the future of employee efficiency and business automation through cutting-edge IoT and location-based solutions. With over a decade of experience in the tech industry, Udit's passion for innovation led him to create TrackOlap, a SaaS platform that leverages location sciences to optimize field operations, sales automation, and real-time data analytics. His expertise spans across software development, Big Data analytics, and system architecture, making him a pioneer in the IoT space. Udit's journey from founding Actolap Solutions India to establishing TrackOlap in 2015 has been driven by a commitment to create scalable, cost-effective solutions that empower enterprises. Under his leadership, TrackOlap is rapidly becoming a global leader, helping businesses achieve operational excellence and higher productivity through its mobile-first, cloud-based platform.

4. eMdica; Founder - Hemant Rohera

In the dynamic landscape of healthcare innovation, eMedica stands out as a beacon of hope for individuals battling chronic illnesses. Spearheaded by visionary entrepreneurs Hemant Rohera, Pinky Rohera, and Jyoti Kalsi, this national startup is setting new benchmarks in preventive and therapeutic healthcare. eMedica's groundbreaking bioelectronic device offers a non-invasive, side-effect-free approach to managing over 1,400 diseases, including diabetes, cancer, and hypertension. With a focus on restoring the body's natural balance, it employs cutting-edge technology powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance metabolic efficiency, improve blood circulation, and boost immunity."Our mission is to provide accessible, innovative solutions for holistic health," says Hemant Rohera, the driving force behind eMedica. By addressing the root causes of chronic conditions and supporting cellular repair, eMedica not only transforms patient outcomes but also empowers families to embrace a healthier future. This startup is truly revolutionizing wellness and redefining the possibilities in modern healthcare.

5. Proleri; Founders - Vaibhaw Dwivedi & Arjun Ayyagari

Vaibhaw and Arjun are seasoned professionals who gave up their lucrative careers to pursue a shared passion--making the global food system more sustainable. Driven by their commitment to addressing environmental challenges, they co-founded Proleri, India's first leaf protein company, that is revolutionizing the USD 15 Billion plant protein sector. Based in Hyderabad, Proleri has developed proprietary technology to transform waste leaves into high-quality RuBisCO protein isolates. Often referred to as "The holy grail of Plant Protein" RuBisCO is present in every leaf and is the most abundant and most sustainable protein in the world. However, RuBisCO has proven elusive at commercial scale. Proleri's innovative technology is set to change that and harness the power of this miraculous protein. By using discarded leaves from agriculture farms, the company not only reduces waste but also mitigates greenhouse gas emissions. Proleri's innovative business model benefits farmers by increasing their income by 10%, creating positive economic ripple effects in rural communities. Proleri is set to launch its products commercially in June 2025. The company has already garnered recognition, winning "StartUp Grand Challenge" organised by the Ministry of Food Processing and 2nd runner up prize at the TIE Global Summit. Proleri is poised to position India as a leader and innovator in the rapidly growing plant protein sector.

6. AristaVault; Founder - Purvi Roy

On National Startup Day, we're proud to celebrate the journey that we've embarked on as India's first smart luggage brand. Our mission is simple : to make travel safer and less stressful for every Indian. We understand the frustration of losing luggage or worrying about theft, which is why we've created a solution that combines security with peace of mind. With features like RFID tracking and anti-theft technology, our smart luggage is designed to keep your belongings safe and your mind at ease. Every innovation we bring to life is a step towards reducing the anxiety that comes with travel. Here's to a future where your journey is worry-free and more safer than ever before!

7. Smile Institute of Gastroenterology; CEO - Dr. CM Parameshwara

On National Startup Day, we celebrate Dr. CM Parameshwara, founder and CEO of Smiles Institute of Gastroenterology, a visionary leader revolutionizing colorectal health in India. With over 25 years of experience, Dr. Parameshwara transformed Smiles from a startup into India's top single-specialty hospital in gastroenterology, attracting patients from over 40 countries. Recognizing the significant gap in India's healthcare system, he focused on colorectal diseases, affecting 36% of the population yet largely neglected in public health programs. Smiles Institute offers early diagnosis and treatment, addressing conditions often ignored until it's too late.

Under Dr. Parameshwara's leadership, Smiles has become known for treating complex cases like fistulas, and for its rapid growth in patient care and daycare surgeries. This year, he's expanding his vision with Smiles Wellness, an integrated platform combining Ayurveda, lifestyle changes, and modern medicine to promote long-term health. Dr. Parameshwara's dedication to improving healthcare exemplifies the power of entrepreneurship to transform industries and improve lives.

8. OneHash; Founders - Rohit Gadia, Manas Jha & Rishabh Pandram

OneHash: Revolutionizing Business Solutions for SMBs

OneHash, a pioneering technology company, is transforming the business software landscape with its innovative FOSS as a Service (FaaS) platform. The company offers a groundbreaking solution that delivers enterprise-level features at an unprecedented 90% cost reduction. Key Highlights - World's first FaaS platform blending FOSS (Open Source) and SaaS technologies, Comprehensive suite including CRM, ERP, HCM, Scheduling, AI Powered Unified Customer Communication and Project Management, Rapid growth: 1,000+ customers across 7 continents in under a year, Ambitious goal of reaching 10 million users in the next decade

Mission and Vision- OneHash aims to democratize technology for small and medium businesses, enabling 95% of SMBs worldwide with affordable, scalable, and robust software solutions. Their platform empowers businesses to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and compete effectively in the global market.

The company's unique approach has already demonstrated significant impact, with customers experiencing a 22% increase in sales efficiency. OneHash continues to challenge traditional software models, proving that cutting-edge technology can be both accessible, fully featured and affordable.

9. Planet Electric; Founder - Gagan Agrawal

Planet Electric is reinventing next-generation automotive structures with 70% lightweight and almost 0% additional cost, increasing fuel efficiency by 25% on any automotive platform.

To prove this, the company debuted a one-tonner cargo delivery van prototype in July 2024.

The team consists of ex-ISRO scientists who have worked on hypersonics and materials, along with automotive veterans from the companies like Tata, Hyundai bosch and others.

Planet Electric will commercialise 4-wheller cargo boxes, composite bus bodies and 1-tonner e-LCV in FY 25-26 in partnership with multiple production houses.

