January 2025 has been an exciting month for skywatchers. The night sky has given us many amazing and rare celestial treats. It has indeed been a great time for astronomers, stargazers, and nature lovers. But there is more to come. From January until mid-February, you can see planets in the sky, but the major highlight will take place on January 25. Six planets—Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus—will align, with Mercury joining them for a brief period. According to NASA, a planetary parade is not rare, but it does not happen every year. This rare celestial event promises to be a sight to behold, and it will surely inspire awe in all those who witness it. Here’s all you need to know about the planetary alignment. Planetary Alignment of January 25: Will 7 Planets Be Visible with the Naked Eye? Best Time to View the Planet Parade, Skywatching Tips and Other Details To Know.

Planetary Alignment Meaning

A planetary parade happens when multiple planets appear to line up from Earth’s point of view. This is not actually an alignment of the planets, as they are millions of kilometres apart. The position of the planets along the ecliptic planes creates the illusion that they are aligned. But the phenomenon is a spectacular one for observers. These planet parades are rare, especially when four or more planets are involved, making them even more special to witness.

January 2025 Planet Parade Dates

The planetary parade is already on show. The planets can be observed from this weekend, with Venus and Saturn appearing exceptionally close in the night sky. From January 21, Jupiter and Venus will become brighter. The planetary alignment will peak on January 25.

Best Time To View the Planetary Alignment in India

The best time to view the planetary alignment in India will be after 08:00 PM IST.

Will the Planetary Alignment Be Visible to the Naked Eye?

In India, the planetary parade of six planets—Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, and Saturn—will be visible from January 21 onwards, and the phenomenon will be visible for about four weeks. Venus, Mars, Saturn, and Jupiter can be seen with the naked eye, but a telescope or binoculars will be needed to spot Neptune and Uranus. Spotting Mercury, however, will be challenging due to its small size and the planet’s proximity to the sun.

How Will the Planets Align in the Night Sky?

After sunset, Venus and Saturn will be visible in the southwest for a few hours, while Jupiter will shine brightly overhead and Mars will appear in the east. On January 25, Mercury will join the planet lineup and complete the parade of seven planets.

Planetary Parade Visibility

The visibility of the planets depends on factors like local weather and light pollution. For the best experience, use binoculars or a telescope and travel to a dark area away from city lights, such as a rural location with minimal lighting. This will give you the best chance to spot the planets. Planet Parade 2025 Dates: Venus, Saturn, Jupiter and Mars, 4 Planets To Align in the Sky Throughout January, Know Visibility Time in India & Viewing Tips of Planetary Conjunction.

The planetary parade, also known as planetary alignment, is a rare and fascinating celestial event. Six planets will be visible from January until mid-February, with Mercury making a special appearance.

